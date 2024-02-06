Omani State Media Hails Kuwait Amir Visit As Epoch In Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Feb (KUNA) -- A number of Omani journalists agreed that His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's impending visit to the Gulf Arab Sultanate would mark a watershed moment in bilateral relations, expecting the event to propel these ties to greater levels.

In separate remarks to KUNA, the journalists pointed out that while ties have long been marked by their solidity and breadth, there remains more room for progress across various significant realms, which run the gamut from political and economic cooperation to tourism and social development.

On His Highness the Amir's visit, Oman daily's chief editor Essam Al-Shaidi said the arrival of His Highness the Amir in the Omani capital Muscat is tantamount to the start of a "new era" in bilateral relations, describing ties as the "paradigm" of intra-Arab relations.

As he chronicled the history of relations between the two Gulf Arab countries, he praised the "harmony and unity" among the two nations, pointing out that His Highness the Amir's visit would coincide with the opening of the Gulf Arab Sultanate's Duqm refinery, which he said would be instrumental in further bolstering economic development.

Addressing bilateral relations, the chief editor of Oman's Al-Masar newspaper Ali Al-Ajmi said the two countries are bound by common "history, vernacular and blood," saying Omanis have always shared amicable relations with their Kuwaiti neighbors.

Under the respective leadership of His Highness the Amir and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, he prognosticated more development in bilateral ties particularly after the opening of the Duqm refinery, a joint venture between Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International, which is estimated to lure up to USD 8.5 billion worth of investment, he underlined.

Echoing their sentiments, Omani podcast host Bader Al-Shaibani said His Highness the Amir's visit typifies the camaraderie shared between the two countries, which continues to "grow deeper" by every passing day, he emphasized.

He went on to praise the two countries' "joint stance" on the Middle East conflict as evidenced by their unwavering support for the Palestinians and their determination to protect them from the "brutal Israeli crimes," he said.

Omani journalist Majid Al-Hatali believes that economic ties between the Gulf Arab neighbors have seen the most growth, citing robust trade relations that have seen Kuwaiti investments in Muscat exceed 922 million Omani riyals in the third quarter last year, he said.

He concurred that Oman's Duqm refinery is among the country's most marquee development projects, describing it as the "cornerstone" of bilateral cooperation thanks in part to its ability to usher in "sustained development" in the two Gulf Arab states, he added. (end)

