Istanbul Courthouse Shooting Kills 2 People, Injures Five

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Turkish media reports that an attack occurred Tuesday in front of the main courthouse complex in the Caglayan area of Istanbul, Turkey, leaving two dead and five injured, including two police officers.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that a man and a woman opened fire at a security checkpoint in front of C Gate of Caglayan Courthouse.

It has been determined that the perpetrators were members of the DHKP-C terrorist organization, according to Anadolu Agency. (end)

