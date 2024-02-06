(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
applicant tracking systems market
is estimated to grow by
USD 745.21 million from 2022
to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of
5.69% during the forecast period. The advantages of applicant tracking systems are driving the growth.
The applicant tracking system (ATS) excels in recruitment through its focus on time to hire, cost per hire, and quality of hire. This software, integral to human capital management, streamlines the recruitment process, offering efficiency compared to traditional methods. While traditional approaches are time-consuming, ATS proves cost-effective with diverse package models, including salary per recruit, position, module, or employee. This flexibility allows employers to choose a cost plan that aligns with their needs, making the ATS a powerful tool in modern recruitment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2023-2027
For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023
to 2027)
-
Applied Training Systems Inc., Arcoro, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., ClearCo. Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., SAP SE, Self Management Resources Corp., Silkroad Technology Inc., Skeeled HR S.a.r.l., UKG Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are key companies.
What's New?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
-
Technavio has segmented the market based on
End-user (BFSI, Government, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and life sciences, and Others ), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The
growth of the
BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period.
BFSI organizations are embracing digital transformation to align with
needs, driving the adoption of IT infrastructure. In addition to recruitment, HR processes in this sector involve training and development to enhance performance. Human resources managers play a crucial role in ensuring fair compensation and a conducive work environment to optimize employee efficiency and overall organizational performance.
By geography, the global applicant tracking systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.
North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
The US dominates
due to the rising demand for efficient recruitment processes and an influx of international students. A key trend is the integration of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence in ATS technology, enhancing capabilities from basic data tracking to sophisticated analysis, prediction, and selection process scheduling. North America is an early adopter of these advanced ATS functionalities.
Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023
to 2027)
The mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps are a primary trend shaping the growth.
The limitations of applicant tracking systems are major challenges restricting growth.
Insights on
Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-
Applicant Tracking Systems
will
Automate and Optimize the Hiring Process
Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) offers several benefits in the recruitment process and HR management. These systems provide recruitment software that streamlines talent acquisition and candidate management. They enable HR technology to automate hiring solutions, including job applicant tracking, resume parsing, and recruitment automation. ATS platforms enhance human resources software with recruitment analytics, improving talent management and hiring management processes. These systems facilitate resume screening and staffing software, making job search software more efficient. Overall, ATS platforms automate and optimize the hiring process, improving recruitment tools for both employers and job seekers.
What are the key data covered in this Applicant Tracking Systems Market report?
CAGR
during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the Applicant Tracking Systems
industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America A thorough analysis of the
competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Applicant Tracking Systems
vendors
