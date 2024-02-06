Kremlin Applauds repatriation of tech giant

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Kremlin has expressed its approval of the USD5 billion agreement that entails the sale of tech giant Yandex's Russian business to a consortium of private investors. Often dubbed as "Russia's Google," Yandex has faced mounting challenges under Western sanctions, prompting its efforts to divest its Russian business since 2022.



The cash-and-shares deal, valued at 475 billion rubles (USD5.2 billion), marks a pivotal moment as it propels Yandex entirely under Russian ownership, a move that aligns with the country's broader strategy amid geopolitical uncertainties. The consortium of local investors securing the largest stake in Yandex's Russian business signals a pivotal shift in the technology landscape within Russia.



Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, underscored the significance of Yandex as a national champion in the high-tech economy and one of Russia's largest companies. He highlighted that the company's Russian management would remain the principal owner, emphasizing the importance of Yandex's continued operations in the country.



The negotiations between the Kremlin and Yandex spanned approximately 18 months, reflecting the complexity of discussions surrounding the deal. As Yandex transitions to full domestic ownership, the move is expected to have profound implications not only for the technology sector but also for the broader Russian economy.



Peskov acknowledged the role of Yandex in providing employment opportunities for many talented individuals, particularly attracting young professionals. The tech giant has been a cornerstone of Russia's technological landscape, and the Kremlin's positive stance on the sale aligns with the country's strategic goals in fostering a robust and resilient domestic tech industry.



As Yandex's Russian business undergoes this transformative transition, the global business community is likely to closely monitor the implications of the deal on Yandex's future trajectory, the Russian tech sector, and the broader geopolitical landscape.



