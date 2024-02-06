Deputy Premier claims Russian drone manufacturing increases

(MENAFN) In a significant strategic move, Russia is gearing up for a substantial increase in its military drone capabilities, anticipating a surge in production this year. Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, also serving as the country's trade and industry minister, revealed these ambitious plans in an interview on the sidelines of the second World Defense Show in Riyadh.



Russia's commitment to bolster its drone capabilities is underscored by a substantial allocation of 100 billion rubles (USD1.1 billion) dedicated to research, development, and production over the next three years. Manturov outlined the comprehensive scope of this initiative, emphasizing the diverse range of drone products that will be manufactured, spanning from first-person view (FPV) drones to heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



The specific targets of this endeavor include the production of hundreds of thousands of FPV drones and dozens of heavy UAVs, reflecting a multifaceted approach to enhancing Russia's military capabilities. Manturov highlighted the crucial role of drones in various operational areas within the armed forces, citing their active use and the need to expand competencies and production volumes to meet strategic goals.



The broader plan encompasses the ramping up of production for communication equipment facilitating tactical interaction in the field. Additionally, there will be expansions in the production of heavy and light armored vehicles, air-defense systems, and equipment designed for counter-battery warfare. The concerted effort signals Russia's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to fortify its military prowess.



The significance of this drone production surge is heightened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, where drones have emerged as integral tools in modern warfare. The conflict has witnessed innovations in autonomous warfare, underlining the evolving landscape of military technology. As Russia takes proactive steps to enhance its capabilities, the global defense community is likely to closely monitor the developments and their potential impact on geopolitical dynamics.





