Thailand is among Southeast Asia's emerging and ideal hubs for data center development due to easy access to major markets like China, India, Malaysia, and other locations. Thailand has around 30 operational colocation data centers, which will increase as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.

The market is witnessing the entry of several global colocation operators such as OneAsia Network, Telehouse, Evolution Data Centres, Edge Centres, CtrlS Datacenters, AIS-Singtel Gulf Energy, and other companies. The global operators are using M&A and JV strategies to enter the market. For instance, Bridge Data Centres acquired a data center facility from WHA to enter the Thailand data center market and expand its presence.

The support for the development of data centers in Thailand is high. In September 2022, the Thai Cabinet passed a bill to exempt data centers from VAT. The measure was taken to promote data center investments across the country. The increase in digitalization initiatives is boosting the data center market. In line with the Thailand 4.0 initiative, the country aims to have over 100 smart cities by 2024.

Thailand is witnessing growth in connectivity with submarine cables, connecting significant locations worldwide. Five upcoming submarine cables will connect Thailand with other countries.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?



A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation demand and supply aspect.

Market size available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available regarding Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity and Occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Thailand and a comparison between the APAC region and Global.

The study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Thailand data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of Thailand's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

The study on sustainability status in Thailand.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Thailand.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Thailand.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand

Data center colocation market in Thailand

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for Thailand's colocation data center industry.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

Key Attributes:

