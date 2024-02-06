Wheelchairs Market Surges Towards USD 10.49 Billion By 2033 | Analyzing Growth In Mobility Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ongoing technological advancements have led to the development of innovative wheelchairs, including motorized and smart wheelchairs. These innovations enhance user comfort, mobility, and independence, driving market growth. New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the global Wheelchairs market size is forecasted to exceed USD 10.49 Billion by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033. The market for mobility aids, particularly wheelchairs, is experiencing growth propelled by several key factors. The expanding geriatric demographic, coupled with an increasing incidence of spinal cord injuries requiring mobility assistance, stands as primary drivers for market development. Notably, emerging economies such as India are anticipated to emerge as significant revenue contributors to wheelchair manufacturers in the foreseeable future. India, in particular, boasts one of the highest populations of individuals with disabilities globally. While the country is currently in the early stages of accessibility and adoption, robust government initiatives and growing consumer awareness are expected to stimulate demand for wheelchairs in the years to come, fostering market growth. Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Request PDF Sample @ request-sample/ Key Takeaway:

By type, the market is bifurcated into manual and electric. The manual wheelchairs contributed the most to the market, with a share of 62.4% .

Based on application, the market is divided into standard, bariatric, sports and others. Among these, standard wheelchairs captured the market in 2023 with a 44.2% revenue share.

When category type is considered, the market is classified into adults, pediatric and others. The adult segment achieved the highest market share in 2023, reaching 70.3% .

As far as end-use is concerned the segments observed in the market are homecare, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, rehabilitation centers and others. Hospitals generated the 59.6% revenue for the market in 2023. North America remained as a top contributor in the market, claiming a market share of 34.1% . Factors affecting the growth of the Wheelchairs market:

Increasing geriatric population has contributed to the market in a multitude of ways and effectively assisted in the growth of the market. This is expected to boost the process of market growth.

High costs associated with the wheelchair may hinder the growth of the market.

While manual wheelchairs are popular, they can be cumbersome to operate. Alternatively, electric wheelchairs provide a certain operational convenience but are much more expensive. This may dissuade patients from seeking Technology is advancing at a rapid pace, which has introduced new and advanced wheelchairs to the market. This has ultimately aided in the growth of the global wheelchairs market. Top Trends in the Global Wheelchairs Market:

The wheelchairs market is witnessing a surge in technological innovations, leading to the development of advanced features and functionalities. This includes the integration of smart technologies, lightweight materials, and improved control mechanisms, enhancing the overall user experience and mobility for individuals.

A notable trend is the increasing emphasis on customization and personalization of wheelchairs to meet the specific needs and preferences of users. Manufacturers are offering a range of customization options, including adjustable seating, tailored accessories, and adaptable features, providing users with a more personalized and comfortable experience.

The integration of smart technologies into wheelchairs is gaining traction. Smart wheelchairs often come equipped with features such as IoT connectivity, remote control capabilities, and built-in sensors for navigation and obstacle avoidance. These technological advancements aim to enhance user independence and improve overall mobility.

There is a growing focus on sustainability within the wheelchairs market. Manufacturers are increasingly using eco-friendly materials and adopting sustainable manufacturing practices to reduce the environmental impact of wheelchair production. This trend aligns with broader global efforts toward environmentally conscious products. Wheelchair design is evolving to prioritize ergonomic considerations and user comfort. Features such as improved seating, adjustable components, and enhanced cushioning are becoming standard, addressing issues related to posture, pressure sores, and overall comfort for wheelchair users. Market Growth: The wheelchairs market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. The rising global geriatric population, coupled with an increasing incidence of mobility-related issues, continues to fuel demand for wheelchairs. Technological advancements, including the introduction of innovative features in wheelchairs, contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, heightened awareness and accessibility of wheelchairs in both developed and emerging economies further stimulate market growth. The adult segment, representing a significant portion of end-users, dominates the market, fueled by a growing elderly population. Despite challenges posed by events like the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has demonstrated resilience by adopting digital solutions and alternative approaches to meet customer needs. With ongoing advancements and a focus on improving the quality and comfort of wheelchairs, the market is poised for sustained growth in the foreseeable future. Macroeconomic Factors: Several macroeconomic factors significantly impact the wheelchairs market. Economic indicators such as GDP growth rates, inflation, and employment levels play a crucial role in determining consumers' purchasing power for mobility aids. Government healthcare spending and policies also influence market dynamics, as increased investment in healthcare infrastructure can enhance accessibility to wheelchairs. Demographic trends, particularly the aging population globally, contribute to a sustained demand for wheelchairs. Additionally, technological advancements, driven by research and development activities, impact product innovation and market competitiveness. Overall, macroeconomic factors create a dynamic environment for the wheelchairs market, influencing consumer demand, industry investments, and regulatory landscapes. Regional Analysis: In 2023, North America emerged as the dominant force in the global wheelchair market, commanding the largest market share at 34.1% . This leadership position can be attributed to the region's sizable aging population and widespread adoption of advanced wheelchair technologies. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, approximately 17,730 new spinal cord injuries occur annually in the United States, with vehicular accidents identified as the primary cause of such injuries. The prevalence of spinal cord injuries underscores the significant demand for wheelchairs in North America, contributing to the region's prominent market share. Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 5.09 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 10.49 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 7.5% North America Revenue Share 34.1% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers:

The rapid growth of the global wheelchair market is significantly driven by the aging population, a key demographic that is increasingly prone to mobility issues as they age. This demographic trend is expected to spur the demand for wheelchairs, contributing to the overall expansion of the wheelchair market. According to a report from the United Nations, approximately 250 Billion people worldwide are currently grappling with moderate to severe mobility challenges. As these older populations grow, the need for mobility aids like wheelchairs is anticipated to escalate, presenting a substantial growth opportunity for the wheelchair market throughout the forecasted period.

Market Restraints:

Manual wheelchairs, operated manually without battery assistance, are commonly used by individuals who are elderly or have limited mobility, relying on assistance from others to operate their wheelchairs. An alternative to manual wheelchairs is powered wheelchairs, which are battery-powered and can be operated by the patients themselves. However, the high cost of powered wheelchairs compared to manual counterparts poses a constraint on the growth of the global wheelchair market. The expense associated with powered wheelchairs is anticipated to be a limiting factor in the market's expansion in the upcoming years.

Market Opportunities:

Key stakeholders are consistently involved in the introduction of new wheelchairs and associated products in the market. Furthermore, the rapid advancements in wheelchair technology, including the introduction of various products such as powered wheelchairs by several companies, are expected to contribute to the increased sales of wheelchairs in the coming years. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of advanced wheelchairs in low-resource countries are anticipated to support the growth of the market. The combination of technological innovation, product diversification, and government efforts underscores a positive outlook for the wheelchair market in the foreseeable future.

Report Segmentation of the Wheelchairs Market:

Product Type Insight

In 2022, the manual product segment dominated the global wheelchair market, capturing the largest market share at 62.4% . This segment is projected to continue its growth at an increasing Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The prevalence of manual wheelchairs is attributed to their cost-effectiveness and lightweight design. Additionally, manual wheelchairs are available in various configurations and weights, ranging from standard to super lightweight, offering versatility to users. The popularity of foldable models further enhances their appeal, contributing to the sustained growth of the manual wheelchair segment in the market.

Application Insight

The wheelchair market is segmented into standard wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, sports wheelchairs, and others based on application. Among these, standard wheelchairs generated the most revenue for the market reaching 44.2% . The standard wheelchair segment is projected to maintain its dominant position, holding the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing utilization of standard wheelchairs among the disabled population, making it the segment with the most significant market share during the forecast period.

Category Insight

In 2022, the adult segment emerged as the dominant category in the wheelchair market, commanding a larger revenue share of 70.3% . This segment is anticipated to maintain its strength over the estimation period. The prevalence of disabilities among the older population due to conditions like arthritis pain or stiffness in the knee, hip, ankle, or foot is a significant driver for the increased demand in wheelchairs within this segment. As the global elderly population continues to rise, the adult category is expected to sustain its dominance, reflecting the ongoing need for mobility aids among older individuals.

End-Use Insight

End-users have segmented the wheelchair market into homecare, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, rehabilitation centers, and other end-users. Among these, healthcare facilities, particularly hospitals, played a significant role in the bulk purchase of wheelchairs for their patients and residents, reaching a revenue share of 59.6% . The demand from healthcare facilities is driven by the need for high-quality, durable, and comfortable wheelchairs to ensure the safety and well-being of their patients. Hospitals, in particular, require reliable mobility aids to cater to the diverse needs of their patients, emphasizing the importance of providing top-notch wheelchairs within healthcare settings.

Design and Function Insight

Based on design and function, the market is segmented into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchair, bariatric wheelchair, standing wheelchair and others. Among these the basic wheelchair segment remained the topmost contributor to the market with a revenue share of 49.3% .

Recent Development of the Wheelchairs Market:



In October 2023 , Pride Mobility announced plans to open its first brick and mortar retail store in Coventry. This store will support the company strategy to expand its operations in the UK. In November 2023 , Sunrise Medical LLC introduced Magic 360 Power Wheelchair. The Magic 360 is designed with a narrow width of 24 to 26 inches, making it compact enough for easy indoor manoeuvring. Despite its size, it is fully equipped with all the necessary features to tackle more challenging outdoor terrains, providing versatility for various environments.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



Manual Electric

By Application



Standard Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair Other Applications

By Category Type



Adults

Pediatric Other Types

By End-Use



Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers Other End-Users

By Design and Function



Basic Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Standing Wheelchair Other Designs & Functions

By Geography



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape:

Market players in the wheelchair industry are actively incorporating innovative technologies to expand their product portfolios. However, the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic led wheelchair manufacturers to halt their operations, posing challenges for several companies in the industry. In response to these challenges, some companies adopted alternative approaches. In 2020, one particular company resumed its operations and introduced e-services, including virtual consultations through video calls, home delivery services, and tips provided on its virtual engagement platforms to cater to the needs of its customers during the pandemic. This shift towards digital solutions reflects the industry's resilience and adaptability in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Market Key Players:



Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

Invacare

Medline

Sunrise Medical LLC

Karman Healthcare

Quantum Rehab

Numotion

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Seating Matters Other Key Players

