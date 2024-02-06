Shopkeeper Rapes Eight-Year-Old Girl In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur (UP), Feb 6 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a shopkeeper who had rented a shop outside the minor's house.

The incident took place in Sanigawan in Kanpur, where the girl's father had rented out the shop to the accused, Mukesh Gupta, who ran a bicycle repair shop.

Gupta allegedly raped the girl inside her house when she was alone, police officials said.

The victim did not reveal anything to her parents. Instead, she narrated her ordeal to her maternal grandmother.

When her parents came to know about it on February 1, they dialed the emergency number, 112.

The parents alleged that the police did not register an FIR in the first four days when they reported the matter. They said the station in charge asked them to keep quiet.

The family then reached out to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, SK Singh, on Monday. On hearing the matter, the senior police official immediately ordered the police to register an FIR.

The police also conducted a medical examination on the girl and started the hunt for the accused, Mukesh Gupta, who is absconding.

