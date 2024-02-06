EU gears up for 13th package of sanctions against Russia

(MENAFN) As the European Union (EU) gears up for the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, set to coincide with the second anniversary of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, reports suggest that the measures will refrain from including import bans. According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the anticipated restrictions, expected to be finalized by February 24, will target around 200 entities and individuals. However, these measures are unlikely to encompass any prominent figures, and the package is designed to cause minimal debate among member states, aiming for swift approval.



While the new sanctions are characterized as a "significant expansion" of the list of sanctioned entities, their notable exclusion of import bans diverges from previous calls by some European Union member states. Earlier reports indicated that Poland and Baltic nations advocated for import bans on Russian aluminum and liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, strong opposition from Hungary and concerns about potential opposition within the European Union prompted a more cautious approach.



The European Commission engaged in discussions over the weekend to finalize the proposed measures, emphasizing the need for expeditious approval. Despite potential watering down of certain elements to secure broader support, the forthcoming sanctions signal the European Union's ongoing commitment to responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine. As diplomatic deliberations continue, the exclusion of import bans raises questions about the European Union's approach to balancing economic considerations with the imperative for punitive measures against Russia.







