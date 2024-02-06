Tucker Carlson gets shy on supposed Putin conference

(MENAFN) Renowned United States political commentator Tucker Carlson is currently in Moscow, and rumors are swirling about a potential interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. When questioned about the possibility, Carlson remained coy, responding with a non-committal "we'll see." The former Fox News host, now with a show on X (formerly Twitter), was approached by a fan at a Russian hotel, where they exchanged pleasantries and Carlson shared his first impressions of the country.



Images of Carlson in Moscow surfaced online last Saturday, triggering speculation about the purpose of his visit. Known for his desire to interview Putin, Carlson had previously mentioned his backchannel efforts to organize such a meeting a few years ago, claiming it made him the target of United States surveillance.



While Carlson's presence in Russia has intrigued some, it has also drawn criticism from Western public figures. Bill Browder, a controversial Russia-based financier who left the country, labeled Carlson "remarkably stupid or consciously evil" for making the trip. Neoconservative writer Bill Kristol went further, suggesting a ban on Carlson's return to the US until representatives can "figure out what is going on," drawing parallels to historical controversies such as Jane Fonda's visit to Hanoi in 1972.



As speculation mounts, the potential interview with Putin remains shrouded in mystery, adding a layer of intrigue to Carlson's Moscow visit and raising questions about the dynamics between prominent media personalities and global political figures.







