Truemed's Digital Forensic Lab Selected By Additional Top 10 Global Pharma To Advance Anti-Counterfeiting

FINLAND, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TrueMed , the leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, announces a strategic collaboration with an additional global leader in pharmaceuticals and healthcare. An additional top 10 pharmaceutical company has joined forces with TrueMed, reflecting a shared commitment to combat the surge of counterfeit and illicit medicines. Leveraging TrueMed's Digital Forensic Lab and advanced AI technology, the collaboration is poised to make a meaningful impact on patient safety by effectively detecting and addressing counterfeit drugs.TrueMed's innovative AI platform, utilizing mobile phone cameras, artificial intelligence to reach high accuracy, and data analytics, is at the forefront of accurately identifying counterfeit pharmaceuticals, strengthening the pharmaceutical company's capacity for investigation and response. This technology is integral to forensic analyses and seamlessly integrates with existing security processes, streamlining the fight against fake medications without necessitating costly manufacturing changes.TrueMed was chosen as a partner for its expertise and commitment to the safety and integrity of medicines. This collaboration is centered on enhancing laboratory capabilities to efficiently identify and investigate counterfeit drugs. The partnership aims to guarantee the delivery of safe and authentic treatments, addressing a crucial need in healthcare for dependable and effective medication.Jyrki Berg, CEO of TrueMed, remarked on the significance of this collaboration, noting, "Our strategic alliance with this pharmaceutical leader is a significant step towards directly addressing the challenge of counterfeit drugs. Through this partnership, we're employing the latest technologies and drawing on deep industry expertise to significantly advance patient safety globally."This partnership reflects a shared goal in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate and improve patient care. It shows how AI is important in keeping healthcare safe and marks a significant step forward in working together to protect health worldwide.For additional insights into TrueMed's advanced AI-based anti-counterfeiting solutions, please visit .About TrueMed.TrueMed is a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting technology solutions. The company's AI-enabled platform uses cutting-edge technology to analyze and identify potential counterfeit products, allowing companies to quickly and efficiently protect their brands and their customers.For more information, please visit truemedinc.Contact: Tuomas Kannas, TrueMed, ...

