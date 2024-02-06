Integrated Farming In UP District With Banana And Fish

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow/Basti, Feb 6 (IANS) The Basti district in Uttar Pradesh has made a unique effort to increase the income of farmers through new methods along with natural farming.

Under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Basti district has developed ponds for banana cultivation and fish farming in rural areas.

While fish farming is being done in these ponds, banana trees have also been planted by fencing them around it.

Through this important initiative, the villagers of the district will get economic security, employment, and new sources of livelihood. This unique project will enable integrated farming along with horticulture and pisciculture in a coordinated manner.

Additionally, the project will provide a sustainable source of income to the local villagers and will also ensure conservation of natural resources.

Basti District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said that through this smart initiative, efforts are being made to ensure prosperity and prosperity of the district.

He said that under this project in 14 development blocks, a total of 1085 ponds have been constructed in the entire district which means a banana + fish pond has been developed in these villages.

The amount spent per pond ranges between Rs 1.28 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, depending on the size of the pond. He said that a total of 1,111 ponds were identified for the project, out of which the project has been completed in 1085. Overall, 9,761 kg of fish has been stocked in these ponds.

According to Andra Vamsi, 5,47,129 man-days have been generated during this project. Through this, a total of 9,150 job card holders have been provided employment opportunities.

He said that a total of 42,493 banana plants have been planted on the banks of these ponds. Through these, production of bananas in large numbers will be ensured.

With this, each pond is expected to have an expected fish production of 682 kg next year. At the same time, the expected fish production later, per pond, is expected to be 1,364 kg per year.

