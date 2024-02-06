United States Health Coaching Industry Report 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Health Coaching Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to
Health coaching has emerged as a $7.6 billion healthcare service market, with a strong growth outlook
An estimated 128,000 health coaches and health educators advise and motivate clients to change bad lifestyle habits and to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes. Consumers, employers and insurers are each now more seriously focused on improving health and being proactive, in light of the pandemic, rising obesity levels, and chronic health conditions.
You are most likely to find a health coach in private practice, at a healthcare insurer, or via a corporate wellness program. Large self-insured companies are using coaches to improve employee health and cut claims costs, as are healthcare insurers. However, like coaching in general, the industry is loosely defined, and unregulated, and certification is performed by many competing organizations. However, improved CPT codes and reimbursement are on the near-term horizon.
This new report covers the following:
Market definition-types of health coaches, what they do, where they work, their number, annual salaries, market structure, market size: 2000-2028 forecast, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery since 2020, the shift to virtual coaching, estimated number of weight loss coaches employed by major diet companies, demand and awareness of coaching by consumers, findings of phone interviews with heads of the National Society of Health Coaches, Wellcoaches, Institute of Integrative Nutrition, coaches by specialty, coach demographics.
Profiles of the 8 major certification organizations, profiles of insurance company users (Aetna, Cigna, Humana, United Health Group), MD and Veterans Admin. programs, demand factors and usage by consumers, findings of 2020-2023 surveys by YourCoach, TwineHealth, and AFPA, list of the top health coaching providers and apps, and the industry's major issues, obstacles and growth drivers. Includes list of 75 approved certification training programs.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction; Study Scope & Methodology
Market Definition and Summary
What does a health coach do, not do? Discussion of difference between health coaches, wellness coaches, health educators Definition of health coaching, scope of practice Typical skills of health coaches, tasks Health educators: definition, number employed, average wages Number of yearly health coaching graduates Market Structure: sectors where health coaches are employed Findings of 2020 YourCoach survey
Market Status Report
Status of CPT billing codes: approval of Category 3, future approval of Category 1
Discussion of the shift to digital delivery and telehealth
Outlook for the market, findings of interviews: discussion of factors affecting demand. Current and future trends, major issues and obstacles (interviews with heads of: National Society of Health Coaches, Wellcoaches Corp., Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching)
Market Size & Growth
Estimated number of health coaches & educators active in the U.S. Avg. salaries of health coaches and health educators Estimated market size and growth: 2000 - 2019 Discussion of Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations/growth Bureau of Labor growth outlook for the profession, no. of jobs by 2030 2020 market performance during the pandemic 2022-2023 market growth 2024 & 2028 market forecast, factors affecting growth Discussion and size of the weight loss coaching market
Profiles of Health Coach Certification & Training Organizations
(Descriptions of organizations and their certification programs)
American Association for Health Education American Council of Exercise (ACE) Cleveland Clinic Dr. Sears Wellness Institute Duke Integrative Medicine Health Coach Institute Institute of Integrative Nutrition International Coach Federation Mayo Clinic National Consortium for Credentialing of Health & Wellness Coaches National Society of Health Coaches Society for Public Health Education Wellcoaches School of Coaching
Consumer Demand Factors & Outcome Studies
Discussion & statistics; the cost of American chronic diseases Discussion & statistics: Health Risk Behaviors that cause chronic diseases Discussion - The Leading Causes of Death and Disability in the U.S. Findings of 2023 AFPA report Business opportunities in the health coaching market (corporate wellness, specialized coaching)
The State of Health Coaching: TwineHealth survey results
Interest in health coaching by consumers Availability of coaches Typical age cohorts that use health coaching Purpose of coaching Digital vs. telephonic coaching Length of coaching - timeline Who sponsors coaching
Discussion of the Outcomes & Results of Health Coaching, study results
Large Healthcare Organizations' Usage of Health Coaches
Aetna Cigna Humana Kaiser Permanente United Health Group
Discussion of the Veteran's Administration's Whole Health Program
Discussion of the AMA module for setting up health coaching in physician offices
List of Health Coaching Companies
Name & address of some leading health coaching companies
Wellness Concepts, Marquee Health, Wellright, Pack Health, Diathrive Health, Wellness Coach, HbD International, Spire Wellness, Virgin Pulse, Health Advocate, Active Health Management, Aduro, Orthus Health, Wellworks For You, Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Sharecare, Wellable, Asset Health, Workplae Options, Apree Health, Telligen, U.S. Wellness, Vitality Group, Wellspark Health
List of Most Popular Health Coaching Apps
Reference Directory of Information Sources
Directory of trade groups, special reports, surveys, articles and other sources of information about health coaching
List of 75 ICHWC-Approved Transition Programs
