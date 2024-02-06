Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Strategic Affiliation With The Orthopedic Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transaction marks OCP's 22nd practice affiliation and expands its footprint into a fifth state.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP ), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced the strategic acquisition of The Orthopedic Partners , a premier orthopedic practice based in Park City, Utah. This acquisition extends OCP's presence into a fifth state, marking a significant expansion in the Western United States and enhancing OCP's comprehensive network of leading orthopedic care providers.

Continue Reading

The Orthopedic Partners, with a team of 11 highly specialized providers, offers a full range of orthopedic care, including specialties in foot and ankle, knee, shoulder, hand and wrist, sports medicine, and pediatric orthopedic care. With four state-of-the-art locations in Park City, Heber City, Salt Lake, and the Park City Surgery Center, The Orthopedic Partners has established a strong reputation for delivering compassionate and advanced orthopedic care. The Orthopedic Partners have also served as an official medical provider to the US Ski & Snowboard teams.

Orthopedic Care Partners expands into a fifth state with the acquisition of The Orthopedic Partners in Utah.

Post this

"The Orthopedic Partners' mission to preserve and enhance orthopedic health aligns seamlessly with our values at OCP," said Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of Orthopedic Care Partners. "This partnership not only extends our reach into a key region but also strengthens our commitment to providing the highest standard of orthopedic care across the nation by partnering with best-in-class orthopedic practices"

The Orthopedic Partners has been dedicated to using all approved and effective methods for the prevention and treatment of orthopedic conditions. Their approach combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care, ensuring that each patient receives the best possible outcomes.

"We are very excited to join the OCP team," said Mike Metcalf, MD, of The Orthopedic Partners."This partnership enables us to mesh our relentless pursuit of delivering outstanding orthopedic care with OCP's extensive network and resources. It's definitely a win-win for both our patients and our practice"

About Orthopedic Care Partners: OCP is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit .

Contact:

Grady Wilson

Chief Development Officer, Orthopedic Care Partners

[email protected]



SOURCE Orthopedic Care Partners