Global Aircraft Lighting Market Size To Worth USD 5.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.37%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Aircraft Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Aircraft Lighting Market Size is expected to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Astronics Corporation., Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Heads Up Technologies, Safran, Luminator Technology Group., Oxley Group, Collins Aerospace, SODERBERG MANUFACTURING COMPANY INC., STG Aerospace Limited, SELA, Bruce Aerospace., Precise Flight, Inc., Whelen Aerospace Technologies, AGI Holdings LLC, Madelec Aero, Beadlight Limited, AeroLEDs., IFE Products, Talon Aerospace, LLC, and Others

New York, United States , Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Lighting Market Size to Grow from USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.37% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Light Emitting Diode (LED) technology has gained popularity in aircraft lighting. LED lighting is more energy-efficient, lasts longer, and produces better illumination than traditional lighting systems. Airlines have been attempting to improve the consumer experience by introducing unique interior cabin lighting options. This provides mood lighting, configurable colour schemes, and dynamic lighting to enhance the environment during flights. Improved exterior lighting systems increase both safety and attractiveness. This includes enhanced landing lights, anti-collision lights, and wingtip lights. LED technology has also gained popularity for outdoor lighting due to its dependability and energy efficiency. The aircraft lighting market is highly competitive, with numerous prominent players providing a diverse range of lighting solutions for both commercial and military aircraft.

Aircraft Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis

Suppliers provide raw materials for aviation lighting manufacturing, including as LED modules, electrical components, lenses, and other materials. Companies that offer cutting-edge lighting technologies like LEDs, control systems, and sensors. Companies that produce and build complete aviation lighting systems from a variety of components and technologies. Companies in charge of delivering finished lighting products to aircraft manufacturers, MRO facilities, and other end users. Ensure the timely and efficient supply of lighting equipment from producers to end users. Aircraft manufacturers incorporate lighting systems into the overall design of the aircraft during the manufacturing process.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Lighting Market Size By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), By Lighting Type (Interior Lights, Exterior Lights), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

Insights by Aircraft Type

The fixed wing aircraft type segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The commercial aviation sector has been a major driver of the aircraft lighting business, as increased air travel demand drives up demand for new commercial aircraft. Airlines invest in advanced lighting systems to increase passenger comfort, cabin aesthetics, and regulatory compliance. The business and general aviation markets encompass a wide range of fixed-wing aircraft, such as private jets and small regional planes. This market is expanding due to advancements in military aviation technology, increased defence budgets, and a desire for specialised lighting solutions for military applications. Cargo planes, including freighters and converted passenger aircraft, require dependable lighting systems to provide efficient cargo handling and safety during loading and unloading.

Insights by Lighting Type

The interior lights segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The use of Light Emitting Diode (LED) technology in interior lighting systems has increased dramatically. LED lights are popular in cabin interiors because they are energy efficient, have a long lifespan, and provide adjustable and dynamic illumination. Airlines seek to improve the overall passenger experience, and interior lighting plays a vital role in creating a pleasant atmosphere. Innovative interior lighting designs improve passengers' well-being, relaxation, and comfort during flights. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers are increasingly focusing on energy-efficient interior lighting solutions. LED technology is not only visually beautiful; it also saves energy, which improves operating efficiency and decreases environmental impact.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Insight by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Lighting Market from 2023 to 2033. The region boasts major airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and a robust aerospace industry. The aircraft lighting sector in North America has been gradually growing as a result of fleet expansion, modernization efforts, and demand for new lighting technologies. The region has a large and rising fleet of commercial and business aircraft. Major airlines are continuously updating their fleets with newer, more fuel-efficient planes, increasing the demand for current lighting systems. North America has a significant aftermarket business, mostly focused on upgrades, retrofits, and maintenance of existing aircraft fleets.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region has seen a significant increase in air travel due to increased disposable incomes, urbanisation, and a burgeoning middle class. This trend has led to an increase in airline fleets and a growing demand for aircraft lighting solutions. Aircraft manufacturers, both commercial and military, have received significant orders from Asian airlines and military organisations. This trend increases the demand for better lighting systems in newly built aeroplanes. The expansion of low-cost carriers in Asia-Pacific has led to increased competition and a focus on operational efficiency. LCCs routinely invest in new aircraft, driving up demand for sophisticated lighting systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key vendors in the Global Aircraft Lighting Market include Astronics Corporation., Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Heads Up Technologies, Safran, Luminator Technology Group., Oxley Group, Collins Aerospace, SODERBERG MANUFACTURING COMPANY INC., STG Aerospace Limited, SELA, Bruce Aerospace., Precise Flight, Inc., Whelen Aerospace Technologies, AGI Holdings LLC, Madelec Aero, Beadlight Limited, AeroLEDs., IFE Products, Talon Aerospace, LLC, and Others

Get Discount At @

Recent Market Developments

In June 2022, Collins Aerospace's HypergamutTM Lighting System will begin operations in early 2024.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Lighting Market, Aircraft Type Analysis



Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Aircraft Lighting Market, Lighting Type Analysis



Interior Lights Exterior Lights

Aircraft Lighting Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Flight Simulator Market Size By Product (Full Flight Simulator (FFS), Fixed Flight Training Devices (FTD)), By Application (Military & Defence, Civil), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Laser Retroreflector Array Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Mode Retroreflector, Polarization Maintaining Retroreflector, Multimode Retroreflector), By Application (Satellite Navigation, Optical Instrument, Vehicles & Transportation, Construction & Fabrication, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size By Material (Alloy, Composites, Others), By Type (Aircraft and Seating, Entertainment and Connectivity, Cabin Lighting), By End User (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Middle East Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Powered Ground Support Equipment, Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment), By Application (Aircraft Handling, Passenger Handling, Cargo Handling), and Middle East Ground Support Equipment Market Insights Forecasts to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter