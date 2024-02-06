Disposable Gloves Market Is Predicted To Hold A Value Of USD 19.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.2 %

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Disposable Gloves Market has experienced substantial growth due to rising healthcare concerns, particularly in light of global health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare professionals require disposable gloves for infection prevention and control, leading to heightened demand. New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, the global Disposable Gloves Market size is forecasted to exceed USD 19.5 Billion by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 4.2 % from 2024 to 2033. Disposable gloves play a vital role as protective gear in diverse sectors such as healthcare and food handling, providing a barrier against chemicals, contamination, and infections. Typically crafted from latex-free materials like nitrile or synthetic vinyl, these gloves find extensive use in doctor's offices, restaurants, and salons. Their popularity stems from affordability and ease of replacement, making them a practical and widely adopted solution for ensuring hygiene and safety in various professional settings. Download Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report@ request-sample/ Key Takeaway:

In 2023 , the disposable gloves market saw segmentation based on material, product type, and end-use industries. Among the material segments, natural rubber held the dominant position with a market share of 36.2%.

In terms of product type, the powder-free segment led the market, capturing 72.3% of the market share.

Regarding end-use industries, the medical and healthcare segment emerged as the largest contributor, accounting for 75.7% of the market's revenue. Other segments included automotive, oil and gas, food and beverage, metal and machinery, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, cleanroom, and others. Region wise, North America remained the leading segment, securing a share of 37.2% . Factors affecting the growth of the Disposable Gloves Market

As the awareness of the importance of hygiene has increased, the demand for disposable gloves is indeed on the rise, driven by stringent safety protocols, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the expansion of healthcare facilities.

However, the widespread use of non-biodegradable gloves raises environmental concerns.

The disposable gloves market shows promising growth prospects, particularly in developing nations where healthcare infrastructure is expanding.

It has become essential for businesses to balance safety requirements with environmental considerations to ensure sustainable growth in the disposable gloves industry. As the consumer preference shifts to products made with sustainable practices, one of the major trends seen in the market is the increasing popularity of biodegradable gloves. Top Trends in the Global Disposable Gloves Market

Current trends in the disposable gloves market include a growing inclination towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials, with biodegradable gloves made from plant-based polymers gaining popularity.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 12.9 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 19.5 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 4.2% North America Revenue Share 36.2% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The surge in demand for disposable gloves is driven by the growing awareness of hygiene and infection control, spanning healthcare, food, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing sectors. Stringent regulations and safety standards across industries mandate proper hygiene protocols, boosting the need for disposable gloves. Globally increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the expansion of healthcare facilities, contributes to the market's growth, reflecting heightened demand from medical professionals and staff.

Market Restraints

The disposable gloves market faces environmental concerns due to the non-biodegradable nature of materials, leading to increased scrutiny. Fluctuating raw material prices, particularly for latex and nitrile, impact production costs, potentially pressuring manufacturers' margins and increasing product prices. Quality concerns arising from substandard and counterfeit gloves hinder market growth as end-users prioritize durability and effectiveness. Additionally, the emergence of alternative solutions like reusable gloves and advancements in hand hygiene technologies pose challenges, with cost-effectiveness and sustainability influencing end-users' choices, impacting the market for single-use gloves.

Market Opportunities

The disposable gloves market holds substantial growth opportunities in emerging markets with increasing hygiene awareness. Companies can expand into regions emphasizing safety standards and a growing number of healthcare facilities. Ongoing technological advancements offer prospects for product innovation, introducing gloves with enhanced features. The surge in e-commerce, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, provides a convenient distribution channel. Diversification of product portfolios, especially specialized gloves for specific industries like food processing and automotive, enables companies to tap into niche markets and foster growth in the competitive landscape.

Report Segmentation of the Disposable Gloves Market

Material Type Insight

In 2023, Natural Rubber emerged as the predominant material in the disposable gloves market, claiming a leading market position with a significant share exceeding 36.2% . This underscores a strong demand for gloves manufactured from natural rubber, attributed to their inherent properties and extensive use across diverse industries.

Product Type Insight

In 2023, a noteworthy trend in the Disposable Gloves market favored Powder-Free variants, consolidating their dominance with an impressive market share exceeding 72.3%. This trend signifies an increasing preference among consumers and industries for gloves that are free from powder additives, aligning with a heightened emphasis on cleanliness and reduced allergen risks.

End Use Insight

In 2023, the disposable gloves market experienced substantial dominance by the Medical and Healthcare segment, securing an impressive 75.7% share. This commanding position is attributed to the critical roles played by disposable gloves in medical practices. Whether used for examinations or surgical procedures, these gloves are indispensable in upholding hygiene standards and preventing cross-contamination in healthcare settings.

Recent Development of the Disposable Gloves Market



In February 2023 , Ansell Ltd., a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE), acquired Touch Medical, a prominent provider of disposable gloves in the medical and dental sectors. This strategic move expands Ansell's portfolio with access to Touch Medical's innovative products.

In March 2023 , Top Glove Corporation Berhad, the world's largest disposable gloves manufacturer, launched biodegradable nitrile gloves, emphasizing environmental sustainability. In April 2023 , a collaboration between Honeywell International Inc. and Resolute Forest Products Inc. was announced. to develop bio-based disposable gloves using renewable materials, aiming for a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional options. These initiatives underscore a growing industry focus on innovation and sustainability.

Market Segmentation

Material Type



Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Polyethylene

Vinyl

Neoprene Other Material Types

Product Type



Powdered Powder-free

End-Use

Medical & Healthcare







Examination Surgical



Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Metal & Machinery

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Cleanroom Other End-Uses

By Geography



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The disposable gloves market is marked by fierce competition among major players like Ansell Ltd, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. These industry leaders prioritize innovation, sustainability, and extensive market reach. Amid rising demand fueled by heightened healthcare awareness and strict safety regulations, these key players invest in research, production capacity, and global distribution networks. Their collaborative efforts not only meet current market demands but also anticipate and adapt to future trends, ensuring the disposable gloves market remains resilient and responsive to evolving industry needs.

Market Key Players



Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA Inc

MCR Safety Other Key Players

