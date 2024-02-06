SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Introducing The U.S. Award-Winning Airo Brand To European And Australian Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals to manufacture and distribute Airo Brands' products in Australian, German, Polish & Swiss medical markets

LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA (“SOMAÍ”), an EU-GMP European pharmaceutical and biotech company distributing cannabinoid-containing pharmaceuticals globally, announces its partnership with AIRO BRANDS, Inc. (“Airo"), a U.S. multi-state CPG company focused on proprietary cannabis products.The partnership enables SOMAÍ to exclusively manufacture and distribute Airo's award-winning products to the Australian, German, Polish, and Swiss medical markets alongside SOMAÍ's manufactured inhalation oils, adhering to the highest standards to ensure product safety and quality. The anticipated SOMAÍ and Airo collaborative products are expected to be available for distribution starting in Q2 2024.Airo is a leading U.S. cannabis brand, available across 23 States and Puerto Rico. Offering the premium AiroPro, AiroSport & AiroX vaporizer battery technologies, as well as five 'Series' of AiroPod oil formulations (Artisan, Strain, Live Flower, Live Resin, and Live Rosin), Airo has emerged as a top-selling vape brand in many of its markets. In addition to this vape portfolio, Airo recently completed a successful launch of ORIA, a new line of cannabis-infused gummies.“Taking our brand global is a significant milestone for Airo, and it was important to find a partner who shared our commitment to quality and focus on the consumer. We found that with SOMAÍ. We were not only impressed with their state-of-the-art Portugal facility, but also with the quality of their team. It's a great match,” said Airo CEO Richard Yost.“As the best U.S. companies start to eye the opportunity in Europe, Airo is ahead of the crowd in global expansion. Our Airo product offerings will have a global reach with EU-GMP quality standards, and as global markets expand, we will be positioning the full line of Airo products far into the future. Europe and other continents are moving forward, and we are proud to bring the best vaporizers to the global markets,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals.About AiroFounded in 2017, Airo is an industry-leading cannabis brand with a mission to deliver a superior consumption experience through cutting-edge technologies and the highest quality materials. As of February 2024, Airo products can be found in over 1,700 licensed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries across 23 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Renowned for its award-winning vapor products, Airo has emerged as a top-selling brand in multiple U.S. states. Expanding upon its innovative offerings, Airo recently introduced Oria, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles. For more information, please visit .About SOMAÍ:SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a large-scale EU-GMP manufacturer of cannabis products concentrating on the highest quality medical-grade pharmacological applications. The company invests in the extraction, research, development, formulation, and distribution of EU GMP-pharmaceutical market-authorized cannabinoid products. SOMAÍ is committed to revolutionizing healthcare through cannabis-based treatments. For more information, please visit .Contact Information:Airo BrandsMedia Contact: ...Website: airobrandsSOMAÍ PharmaceuticalsMedia Contact: ...Website: somaipharma

