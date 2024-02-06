(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Evan Bass

The Health Impact of Space Flight on Astronauts

Space flight has always been seen as a revolutionary step in almost all facets of humankind. However, it is not without its risks. Recently, it was discovered that space flight could have a negative effect on an astronaut's health.

Extended time in space may have unintended consequences on a man's sexual health. Recent experiments on rats have shown a link between microgravity and cosmic radiation exposure to an increased risk of erectile dysfunction. While space exploration is a remarkable feat of human innovation, it is important to consider the long-term effects of space travel on the human body.

There is a lot of talk of future space projects, which even include a permanent base on the moon and, of course, the ongoing plans to have people live on Mars.

However, Evan Bass Men's Clinic has learned that being in space may have some negative effects on men's health. Research has already shown that microgravity lowers the heart rate and blood pressure of astronauts, causing vision problems and, in some cases, even erectile dysfunction.

In the experiment on rats, researchers simulated microgravity through a process called hindlimb unloading. This process involved lifting the hind legs of 43 male rats and tilting them toward a 30-degree angle. The rats were kept in this position for four weeks.

Another 43 male rats were free to behave normally in cages.

Within both groups of rats, some were exposed to different amounts of a cosmic radiation simulation, which was made up of protons and ions. There were high levels, low levels, or none at all.

After a year, the researchers found several signs and symptoms that were linked to erectile dysfunction.

