Algae Protein Market Surges: Projected To Reach $709 Million By 2028.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Algae Protein Market

The global algae protein market, valued at $361 in 2020, is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, reaching $709M by 2028.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“algae protein market by type, and application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2028,” the algae protein market size was $361.4 million in 2020, and is projected reach $709.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

📍Get Full Access to Sample Copy :

Algae protein can be alternative source of protein and is expected to witness increased adoption in upcoming years. Industrialized animal agriculture results multitude of problems including negative impact on environment. Animal husbandry is a leading contributor to a number of global issues, including deforestation, climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, antibiotic resistance, soil erosion and degradation, water overuse, and zoonotic diseases. Livestock contributes both directly and indirectly to climate change through emissions of green hose gases such as N2O, CO2, and CH4. As a result, alternative proteins sourced from algae have immense potential to create food products that are healthier and more ecologically sustainable.

Thus, complex ecological and environmental problems associated with animal agriculture is expected to result in paradigm shift toward algae related products. Furthermore, algae can be cultivated in both freshwater & saline water and on non-arable land as well. In addition, algae produces higher protein per unit area per unit time when compared to traditional crops. Protein yield from microalgae has been reported to range from 4 to 15 tons/ha/year compared to protein productivity of 0.6 to 1.2 tons/ha/year from soybean. Thus, presence of high protein content in algae is expected to augment the market growth in coming years.

📍Inquire :

Algae protein supplemented functional food products are still in their nascent stages in various developing as well as developed regions. These are still untapped, which presents a remunerative opportunity for manufacturers of algae protein in the functional food market. Multiple companies invested in research and development to launch unique and innovative products using Spirulina. For instance, squeeze dried launched spirulina flavored mermaid lemonade. Various other manufacturers are also launching spirulina infused drinks and foods. Furthermore, consumers across the globe are becoming aware about benefits regarding protein supplements, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic have positively impacted the global algae protein market. However, engaged players have witnessed widespread disruptions in supply chains during the initial few months of pandemic.

📍Talk to our Expert :

Nevertheless, algae protein has seen huge demand, owing to growth in consumer consciousness regarding health and fitness during the pandemic.

The global algae protein market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into spirulina and chlorella. By application it is segmented into nutraceuticals/supplements, food & beverages, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

{ Key Findings of the Study }

. By region, North America dominates the global algae protein market, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

. By type, the spirulina segment led in terms of market share, in 2020; and is expected to grow with robust CAGR in the upcoming years.

. By application, the nutraceuticals/supplements segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the market share of the algae protein market in 2020; and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

. By type, the chlorella segment is expected to lose some market share in the upcoming years.

. By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

📍Make a Direct Purchase :

📍Some of the major players profiled for in the algae protein market analysis includes :

1. Cyanotech Corporation

2. C.B.N. Bio-engineering Co., Ltd

3. Far East Microalgae Industries, Co., Ltd.

4. Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

5. Gong Bih Enterprise Co., Ltd.

6. Algenol biotech

7. Sun Chlorella Corporation

8. NB Laboratories

9. Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company Ltd

10. Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd

)))) Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

1. Textured Vegetable Protein Market :

2. Algae Protein Market :

3. Functional Beverages Market :

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn