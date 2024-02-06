Niriv Unveils Upscril: A Pioneering Venture into Sports Publishing

(MENAFN- Yukesh Media) Niriv, a beacon of innovation in the digital realm, proudly announces the official launch of Upscril, a dynamic subsidiary and a groundbreaking venture into the world of sports publishing. This momentous occasion signals a new era in sports media, with the platform poised to redefine the way enthusiasts engage with sports content.



The Vision Behind Upscril:



Founded by Yukesh Chaudhary, Niriv's visionary CEO, Upscril emerges as a testament to the transformative power of sports. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Upscril sets out to become the foremost source of sports news and insights in the Eastern Development Region.



Comprehensive Sports Coverage:



Upscril is not merely a platform; it is an immersive experience designed to celebrate the thrill of the game. Beyond traditional coverage, Upscril delves into the stories that unfold on and off the field, providing unparalleled coverage across various sports categories, including EPL, UCL, Euro Cup, World Cup, MLS, and Global-Nepal sports.



Journalistic Integrity and Global-Nepal Connection:



At the heart of Upscril lies a commitment to journalistic integrity. The platform is driven by a team of dedicated journalists and enthusiasts who share a passion for sports. Based in the heart of Nepal, Upscril takes immense pride in bridging the gap between local and global sports, offering comprehensive coverage that resonates with diverse audiences.







Founder's Statement - Yukesh Chaudhary:



In a statement, Yukesh Chaudhary expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Upscril is a labor of love, and I believe it has the potential to redefine the way we experience and engage with sports media. This platform is not just about delivering information; it's about creating an experience that resonates with the passion of every sports aficionado."



