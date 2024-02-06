IHC Announces Stellar Preliminary Financial Results for 2023: Record Revenue and EPS Growth

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, 5th February 2024: ABU DHABI, UAE – International Holding Company (IHC), a leading investment conglomerate based in Abu Dhabi, has announced its Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2023, showcasing a remarkable year of financial growth and strategic achievements.



The Group's Preliminary Revenue soared to AED 60,089 million, marking an 18% increase from the previous year's AED 50,946 million. This significant revenue growth is attributed to the company's strategic acquisitions and the enhanced financial performance of its existing businesses, aligning with the management's strategic vision for the Group.



Preliminary Net Profit remained robust, with IHC reporting AED 32,748 million. The Earnings per Share (EPS) saw a substantial rise, more than doubling from AED 6.81 to AED 12.36, reflecting the company's strong profitability and the value generated for its shareholders.



IHC’s subsidiaries operate across diverse sectors of; Real estate & Construction, Utilities, Healthcare, Food & Agriculture, Marine & Dredging, Services. The Group saw further expansion across Hospitality, Sustainability, AI & Technology and Financial Services & Asset Management.



IHC's Management’s commitment, coupled with the company's strategic initiatives, positions IHC for sustained success in the years to come.







