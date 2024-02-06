A Host of Community Activities in 2024 to Attract Visitors to Qatar Foundation’s Education City

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 5 February 2024: Qatar Foundation’s Education City is known for its home-grown and international schools and universities, and the learning opportunities they offer students. Beyond education, however, Education City is also a vibrant, diverse destination offering a range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages and interests – and these will be open to all throughout the year.

From reading at Qatar National Library to exploring unique architecture and museums, to attending dance and language classes or simply enjoying open green public spaces like Oxygen Park, there is always something to do and learn at Education City.

Sports, health, and wellness are at the core of community life within Education City, one of the main venues where Qatar’s National Sport Day is celebrated every year. With community-driven, accessibility friendly events and classes, from marathons, spinning, and Zumba to interactive activities for children, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Events and activities taking place at Education City in 2024 include:

• Torba Farmers Market: A vibrant marketplace for locally made and harvested food, Torba is held every Saturday from 8am-9pm behind Multaqa (Education City Student Center).

• Saturday Arts & Crafts at Oxygen Park: A variety of different arts and crafts activities will take place every Saturday from 2pm-5pm in Oxygen Park until 10 March.

• Padel: Enjoy the exciting new indoor padel court facilities, which will be opening soon.

• QF Art Walks – Seeroo fi al ardh and Azzm: Take part in interactive workshops on Arabic calligraphy, 3D sculpting, and clay molding, among others, with local and international artists at the Seeroo fi al ardh art installation, before heading to the Azzm sculpture near the 2015 building (QF Headquarters) to enjoy musical performances, see inspiring artistic installations, and learn more about women in arts.

• Kenar Al Rayyan Exhibition: Aisha Rashed Al Mohannadi’s art exhibition showcases a series of artworks depicting her childhood memories associated with Sidra trees. The exhibition runs from 6-26 February at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) Art Gallery.

• Ladies Night: In addition to other sporting programs for women and girls, Ladies Night at Oxygen Park is open every Tuesday and Wednesday during February, where women and girls can come together and enjoy classes ranging from HIIT sessions and Pound, to yoga and strength training. Please note that Ladies Night will not take place on 13-14 February due to Qatar National Sport Day.

• Education City CommuniFit Classes: From swimming, ballet, and squash to basketball, circuit training, and yogalates, there are a huge range of classes and activities to enjoy with your friends and family at various facilities on site.

• QCSF Football League: The men’s category of the Qatar University Football League will be hosted in Education City every Monday and Wednesday until 9 March.

From learning a new language or sport to picking up delicacies at Torba Farmers Market or attending an art tour, Education City offers an exciting, interactive experience that has something new for everyone with every visit. For more information about all of Education City's ongoing events and activities, please visit , and keep an eye out for our new video, launching tomorrow across all Education City platforms.







