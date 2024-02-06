Oscar Winner, James Bond Actor, Sean Connery Dies At 90

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) BBC reports the prominent James Bond actor Sean Connery died at the age of 90.

His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully in his sleep, after being unwell for sometimes.

Sean died at his home in Nassau of Bahamas on October 31, 2020.

The well-known actor was Scottish and is reported to have won his first Oscar award for his role in Untouchables in 1988.

Featuring in many famous movies such back to back James bond Movies from 1962 to 1983, the movies he played as Bond in the Cinema :



Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967) – then appeared again as Bond in Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

Some of his famous movies are The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Rock.

Sean, was awarded a knighthood in 2000 for his contribution to the arts, in 1999 he received a lifetime achievement award in the US with a

Kennedy Center Honor.

Connery was raised in the slums of Edinburgh and worked as a coffin polisher, milkman, and lifeguard, before the bodybuilding hobby that made him the biggest star in the international film industry.

He was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and a patriot to his country.

His death made fans and legendary actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger pour their condolences and tributes.

