The Future of Design Is AI: The Largest Professional AI Summit in the Middle East Launches Interior Design Challenge for AI Teams

DUBAI, February 5, 2024 - Machines Can See 2024, the largest professional AI Summit in the Middle East, opens submissions for the Generative Interior Design Challenge 2024 aimed to support talents, capable of developing generative AI solutions to turn empty rooms into fully furnished living spaces guided solely by text descriptions.



Machines Can See annual challenge is called to test the limits of machine learning possibilities, working around the real-life scenarios of AI implementation. This year the competition aims to evaluate the participants' mastery of training their own generative AI models using text and image data in order to revolutionise the process of creating aesthetic and functional spaces.



The Generative Interior Design Challenge started submissions on February 1, 2024, and will accept applications through April 1, 2024. The distinguished jury represented by AI experts and designers will announce the winners on April 17. Participation is free and does not have any geographical limitations. The final results will be evaluated by a human jury based on four main criteria:



Room layout (Voting),

Realism (Mean Opinion Score),

Functionality (Mean Opinion Score),

Consistency with text prompt.



A Leaderboard Prize Pool makes USD 15,000, with the 1st place winner receiving USD 7,000. Moreover, all the three best contestants will be awarded a travel grant and will be invited to present their solutions in Dubai from the scene of the Museum of the Future at the Machines Can See 2024 Summit on April, 17. It’s a chance to showcase the solution in front of a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and renowned AI experts.



“Competitions are a great opportunity to uncover promising AI talents, see new approaches to the existing problems, and non-obvious AI implementation scenarios”, said Alexander Khanin, CEO of Polynome Event FZE. “It is our major goal - to foster the next wave of AI talents and we are very much excited to see what participants will come up with. It is they who will become the leaders of AI innovation tomorrow.”



In 2023 the MCS computer vision competition gathered more than 1,500 submissions from teams and individual enthusiasts from India, the United States, Turkey, China, Germany, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, etc.



Machines Can See 2024 is expected to gather over 5,000 researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, startup teams, and tech enthusiasts in Dubai in the Museum of the Future on April 17, 2024. The event is supported by Dubai Business Events, Emirates, and the Technology Innovation Institute.





