XS.com Crowned “Best Global Broker” at QFEX 2024 Event in Qatar

Qatar, 6th February 2024 – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider for online trading and investing, has been recognised with the award for "Best Global Broker" during the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024), which took place on 5th and 6th February. The event where the global multi-asset broker was featured as Global Partner was organised by the AFAQ Group at the luxurious Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel at The Pearl, in Doha, Qatar.



The highlight of the event was XSbeing honored with the esteemed "Best Global Broker" award, a testament to its outstanding performance as a market leader.



Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XSin the MENA region, stated:



“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the remarkable event organisers of the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024). It is with immense honour and gratitude that we accept the award for "Best Global Broker". The dedication and meticulous planning have brought together a platform that celebrates excellence and innovation in the financial services industry. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of all involved, and we are truly humbled to be recognized among such distinguished peers.”



Presenting its cutting-edge products and services at the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024), the XS.com’s Global Sponsorship shone a spotlight on its dedication to online investments. In addition, they provided invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements within the dynamic landscape of the Fintech industry.



Suhair Alashqar, CEO at AFAQ Group Events and Media said:



“We extend our sincere appreciation to the XSfor their invaluable support as our Global Partners of Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024). The award for "Best Global Broker" stand as a testament to the collaborative efforts of dedicated partners like the XSwho contributes to the success and excellence of such an esteemed event.“



As Global Partner, XShad a prominent presence throughout the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2024), where they showcased a comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.





