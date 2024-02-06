Swiss Manufacturer KWC Selects Tech Mahindra as a Strategic Partner to Drive Business Transformation

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Multi–year partnership to transform KWC’s existing IT operations by providing agile, scalable, resilient, and intelligent tech support



Pune – February 6th, 2024: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner for KWC Group AG, an international premium manufacturer of taps and comprehensive sanitary solutions. With this partnership, Tech Mahindra will support a significant part of KWC''s end-to-end IT services, harmonizing and consolidating the current services to one dedicated supplier.



Tech Mahindra is set to play a pivotal role in KWC''s business transformation journey, enhancing operational efficiency through automated IT operations across business applications and global IT infrastructure. As a strategic partner, Tech Mahindra will standardize global system management and provide end-user services, aiming to boost operational efficiencies throughout KWC''s value chain. Additionally, the organization will be responsible for managing KWC''s end-to-end IT operations, with a focus on customer centricity and measurable business growth, thereby ensuring the delivery of world-class customer experiences.



Mukul Dhyani, Business Head, Continental Europe at Tech Mahindra, said, "As operating challenges intensify, a consolidated managed services approach to critical functions can deliver better business outcomes and drive growth. We look forward to supporting KWC''s business transformation journey by providing operational excellence, speed, and agility to achieve their business goals. This partnership is yet another milestone and testament to our growing footprint in Switzerland and the DACH region."



KWC has achieved significant achievements as of the end of 2022, following its acquisition by Equistone in the previous year. Using SAP Public Cloud solutions, KWC has successfully delivered a fully cloud-based landscape for its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Product Data Management (PDM), Human Resources (HR), and marketing applications. This cloud infrastructure is now operational for all entities, spanning China, the Middle East, and Europe. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will assist KWC in consolidating all business applications and infrastructure domains, aiming to drive operational efficiency and innovation.



Menno Vlietstra, Group Head of IT at KWC, said, "Building a strong partnership with one of the leading IT providers allows for better cost-effectiveness, greater innovation and enables our organization to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The partnership with Tech Mahindra will help us to speed up the transformation, ensure up-to-date IT services, and increase flexibility at a lower cost."



The partnership with KWC is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which enhances the ''Human Centric Experience'' and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



About KWC Group AG



KWC Group AG is an international premium manufacturer of taps and comprehensive sanitary solutions. The Group manufactures high-quality products for domestic consumers, (semi-)public institutions and the medical sector at six locations throughout Europe and Asia. The headquarters of KWC Group AG are in Unterkulm, Switzerland. The Group employs more than 1,000 staff worldwide.





