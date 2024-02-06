Ferrer Germany appoints Olaf Gerber as country manager

(MENAFN- Andrew Lloyd & Associates) Barcelona, Spain, February 5, 2024 – Ferrer, an international pharmaceutical company, today announces the appointment of Olaf Gerber as its country manager for Germany, effective February 1, 2024.

Mr. Gerber will be based in Herzogenrath and will oversee the implementation of Ferrer’s strategic plan for 2024-2028, to support the company’s development in the German market and to launch innovative product lines in the country. He succeeds Amina Elsner, who has been appointed head of medical affairs for North-East Europe.

He brings over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked in various roles across sales, marketing and strategy at local, regional and global levels. He also has expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, including several benchmark launches, within different market access environments.

Mr. Gerber has spent most of his career at Bayer, in various countries including Germany, Switzerland and the Nordic region. Most recently, he served as managing director at Jenapharm, a German Bayer subsidiary. He is passionate about his team’s personal and professional development, the evolution of the go-to-market model and fostering innovation.

“For me, it has always been a privilege to work in the pharmaceutical industry. In joining Ferrer, with its unique purpose, I am absolutely committed to leveraging the opportunities ahead with the German team and strengthening the company’s ‘for good’ culture,” said Olaf Gerber.



