Grand Celebration as Pushkar Sharma Ties the Knot with Sita Mishra in a Lavish Ceremony

(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh - In a joyous celebration of love, Pushkar Sharma and Sita Mishra exchanged vows on the 7th of December, 2023, at the elegant Arya Farms House in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The matrimonial event was graced by esteemed guests, including high-profile figures from the cricket world, government officials, and notable personalities.



Cricket enthusiasts were thrilled to find the presence of the Chairman of Cricket Kenya Mr. Manoj Patel, alongside his Pushkar Boss, Mansukh Hirani. The cricket fraternity added a touch of sportsmanship to the festivities, marking the union of Pushkar and Sita with their blessings.



The event drew attention not only from the sports arena but also from the corridors of power. Several police officers, government workers, and Karnal residents were present to celebrate the union of Pushkar and Sita. The grandeur of the affair was further heightened by the attendance of a few celebrities who added a glitzy charm to the occasion.



The wedding ceremony was a blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of the couple. The Arya Farms House served as a picturesque backdrop for the festivities, providing a perfect setting for the union of two hearts.



As the newlyweds embark on this journey together, the city of Ghaziabad echoes with the joyous memories of a wedding that brought together people from different walks of life, all united in celebrating the love between Pushkar Sharma and Sita Mishra.



