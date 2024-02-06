Boring Tools Market To Grow By USD 1.40 Billion From 2022 To 2027, Carbide Materials For Boring Tools Are Emerging Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

boring tools market

is estimated to grow by USD 1.40 billion

at a CAGR of

7.05% from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Carbide materials for boring tools are emerging trends.

Carbide metal-cutting tools are extensively utilized in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, and more, to enhance efficiency in product development. Meeting customer demands for high-quality products with reduced lead times, organizations deploy tools like boring, milling, drilling, and tapping tools. This results in shorter product development cycles, improved product quality, and heightened customer satisfaction. The widespread use of carbide metal-cutting tools underscores their vital role in diverse sectors for achieving operational excellence and meeting customer expectations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Boring Tools Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

-

Allied Machine and Engineering Corp., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD., Cogsdill Tool Products Inc., Dorian Tool International Inc., Floyd Automatic Tooling Ltd., Fullerton Tool Co., Glanze Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd., Harvey Performance Co. LLC, Internal Tool Inc., Jimmore International Corp., Kennametal Inc., MAPAL Fabrik fur Prazisionswerkzeuge Dr. Kress KG, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OSG Corp., Plansee SE, R and R Bassett Engineering Ltd., and Sandvik AB are key companies.



Allied Machine and Engineering Corp. -

The company offers boring tools such as Wohlhaupter special boring tools.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -

The company offers boring tools such as Gold duty boring bars. BIG DAISHOWA SEIKI CO. LTD. -

The company offers boring tools such as the Kaiser 318 series.

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (fine boring tools and rough boring tools), end-user (transportation, general machinery, precision engineering, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The

growth of the

fine boring tools segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The growing demand for fine boring tools in the manufacturing industry is driven by the need for high-quality finishing and precision adjustments in tight-tolerance holes. These tools are essential for meeting customer requirements and are well-suited for short-run projects with ample stock remaining in the hole. Digital technology integration enhances precision in fine boring heads, ensuring versatile and optimal results.

By geography, the global boring tools market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

APAC

is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Countries in Asia, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, are major consumers of cutting tools, with a focus on sub-segments like boring tools. India's favorable business environment, government initiatives like Skill India and Make in India, and increased purchasing power attract global manufacturers. Similar trends are observed in Vietnam, contributing to the region's growing demand for boring tools.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

The growth of the global aircraft industry is a key factor driving growth.

Insights on

Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

Boring Tools Applications

Boring tools play a crucial role in various metalworking and machining applications, particularly in drilling equipment and boring machines. These tools are essential for precision machining and hole boring in the manufacturing industry. They are part of a range of cutting tools used in metalworking, offering tooling solutions for CNC machining and metal fabrication processes. Boring tools are integral to industrial equipment and machine tools, contributing to efficient cutting processes and metalworking operations. Carbide tools are often used in the manufacturing of these tools, ensuring durability and precision in metal cutting applications.

