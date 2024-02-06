Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Netherlands Boasts 115 Operational Colocation Facilities With Leading Operators

This report analyses the Netherlands data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Netherlands data center market has the presence of around nine existing submarine cables. In contrast, there is an upcoming submarine cable in the country, namely BT North Sea, which is under development and is expected to be operational during 2023.

The Netherlands data center market has witnessed several power purchase agreements (PPA) from significant operators to adopt renewable energy power sources for their data center operations and achieve the target set by the government of carbon neutrality. For instance, in June 2023, Google signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kronos Solar EDPR to procure solar energy in the Netherlands.

In October 2023, the Netherlands Dutch Digital Infrastructure Agency (RDI) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched a project to support European national agencies to supervise artificial intelligence (AI). In October 2023, Dutch Vocational College, in partnership with Digital Realty, launched a new demonstration data center in Amsterdam to teach data center skills to students.

In 2023, the Netherlands is witnessing investments from Global Switch, NorthC, Microsoft, Switch, Digital Reality, and Google in six data center facilities nationwide. The Netherlands data center market is also witnessing investment from the new entrant Yondr.

The Netherlands data center market has around 115 operational colocation facilities. Some of the prominent colocation operators in the country included Digital Realty, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, QTS Realty Trust, NorthC, Global Switch, NTT Global Data Centers, Serverfarm, Keppel Data Centres, Switch DataCenters, Iron Mountain, and Interconnect.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Netherlands colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the Netherlands by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Netherlands data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands

Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands

The Netherlands data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

