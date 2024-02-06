Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Netherlands Boasts 115 Operational Colocation Facilities With Leading Operators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Netherlands data center market is expected to reach a value of $2.38 billion by 2028 from $940 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.76% from 2022-2028
This report analyses the Netherlands data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Netherlands data center market has the presence of around nine existing submarine cables. In contrast, there is an upcoming submarine cable in the country, namely BT North Sea, which is under development and is expected to be operational during 2023.
The Netherlands data center market has witnessed several power purchase agreements (PPA) from significant operators to adopt renewable energy power sources for their data center operations and achieve the target set by the government of carbon neutrality. For instance, in June 2023, Google signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kronos Solar EDPR to procure solar energy in the Netherlands.
In October 2023, the Netherlands Dutch Digital Infrastructure Agency (RDI) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched a project to support European national agencies to supervise artificial intelligence (AI). In October 2023, Dutch Vocational College, in partnership with Digital Realty, launched a new demonstration data center in Amsterdam to teach data center skills to students.
In 2023, the Netherlands is witnessing investments from Global Switch, NorthC, Microsoft, Switch, Digital Reality, and Google in six data center facilities nationwide. The Netherlands data center market is also witnessing investment from the new entrant Yondr.
The Netherlands data center market has around 115 operational colocation facilities. Some of the prominent colocation operators in the country included Digital Realty, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, QTS Realty Trust, NorthC, Global Switch, NTT Global Data Centers, Serverfarm, Keppel Data Centres, Switch DataCenters, Iron Mountain, and Interconnect.
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Netherlands colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in the Netherlands by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country. A detailed study of the existing Netherlands data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands The Netherlands data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Investment Opportunities in Netherlands
Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Netherlands Market Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands Moratorium on Data Center Developments in Netherlands National & Regional Development of New Data Center Regulations/ Policy in the Netherlands Investment by Area Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Netherlands
Colocation Services Market in the Netherlands Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons Data Center Demand Across Industries in the Netherlands
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Extreme Networks Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Juniper Networks Lenovo NetApp Oracle Pure Storage Wistron
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arup Benthem Crouwel Architects Deerns DORNAN DPR Construction HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt) Kirby Group Engineering Linesight Mercury Red Royal HaskoningDHV Salute Mission Critical Turner & Townsend Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB Alfa Laval Caterpillar Climaveneta Cummins Delta Electronics Eaton Guntner HITEC Power Protection Johnson Controls KOHLER-SDMO KyotoCooling Legrand Piller Power Systems Riello Elettronica Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Socomec Stulz Siemens Vertiv
Data Center Investors
AtlasEdge CyrusOne Digital Reality Equinix EdgeConnex Global Switch Google Interconnect Iron Mountain Keppel Data Centres Microsoft North C NTT Global Data Centers QTS Realty Trust
New Entrants
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Amsterdam Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Economizers and Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
Geography
