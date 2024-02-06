Home Automation Market Set To Skyrocket, Projected To Reach US$ 715.6 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Astute Analytica has recently published a comprehensive report on the Global home automation market . The report delves deep into the current and future market landscape, providing valuable insights into market size, share, and competitor segmentation. It also offers an overview of manufacturers, regions, product categories, and application areas. This extensive research aims to equip clients with the knowledge they need to understand and leverage market trends for their businesses.
Global home automation market was valued at US$ 112.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 715.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period 2024–2032.
Market Overview: Growth, Trends, Opportunities
The Home Automation Market is rapidly evolving and plays a vital role in shaping communication, information access, and business operations. The industry's growth is driven by the increasing use of technology in daily life and the growing demand for efficient and accessible communication and information systems.
The rise of big data, edge computing, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has made data one of the most valuable resources in the modern world. Many companies across various industries have a significant need for handling large amounts of data on a global scale, and efficient and reliable data handling has become essential. In addition, this report provides reliable infrastructural solutions, world-class cybersecurity services, and engineering expertise to help customers navigate the dynamic and fast-paced ICT environment while optimizing and supporting their operations for the future.
Generative AI is a new trend that has shown potential for transformative business impact. It is estimated that generative AI could add up to US$ 5.4 trillion in economic value through specific use cases and productivity-enhancing applications. By 2024, more than 50% of user interactions are expected to be augmented by AI-driven speech, written word, or computer-vision algorithms. Additionally, global data creation is projected to exceed 180 zettabytes by 2025, highlighting the increasing importance of data in the Home Automation landscape.
Geographical Overview
The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience significant growth in the adoption of high-performance computing (HPC). HPC technology is being utilized in this region to process large amounts of data and perform complex computations, analytics, simulations, and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks at accelerated speeds.
However, the initial investment required for acquiring and leasing hardware and software has proven to be costly for many businesses. As a result, the concept of HPC as a service has emerged, allowing businesses to subscribe to HPC resources through a pay-as-you-go consumption model.
This approach has gained popularity across various industries, enabling applications such as computer-aided design and engineering, autonomous driving, production optimization, predictive maintenance, drug discovery, precision medicine, fraud and anomaly detection, treasury and trading analytics, IoT/smart cities, and more.
Competitive Landscape
In the competitive landscape of the Home Automation Market, information technology, and communications are considered crucial topics in the digital era. The market is highly competitive, with numerous significant players. These companies employ various growth strategies such as product launches, research and development investments, partnerships, and acquisitions to sustain the intense competition.
List of Prominent Players:
ABB Ltd.
Amazon, Inc.
Apple Inc.
ASSA ABLOY
Axis Communication AB
Comcast Corp.
Control4 Corp.
Google
Honeywell International, Inc
Hubbell Inc.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Johnson Controls International
Legrand S.A.
LG Electronics
Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
Sony
United Technologies Corporation
Kiddi
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline:
By Type
Hardware
Lighting Control
Relays
Occupancy Sensors
Daylight Sensors
Timers
Dimmers
Switches
Lighting Control Accessories and Other Products
Security and Access Control
Video Surveillance Systems
Cameras & NVRs
Software/Video Analytics
Access Control Systems
Biometric Access Control
Non-Biometric Access Control
HVAC Control
Smart Thermostats
Heating and Cooling Coils
Actuators
Smart Vents
Others
Entertainment and Other Controls
Home Healthcare
Health Status Monitors
Physical Activity Monitors
Smart Kitchen
Smart Coffee Makers
Smart Kettles
Smart Dish Washers
Smart Ovens
Smart Cooktops
Smart Cookers
Home Appliances
Smart Refrigerators
Smart Washers
Smart Locks
Smart Water Heaters
Smart Vacuum Cleaners
Smart Furniture
Smart Tables
Smart Desks
Smart Sofas
Others
Software
Services
By Technology
Wired
Wireless
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Zigbee
Dali
Others (z-wave & hybrid)
By Application
Security
Lighting
Entertainment
Healthcare
Energy Management
HVAC
Others
By End User
Residential
Commercial
By Building Type
Single Family Homes
Apartment Building
Low rise
High rise
Skyscrapers
Villas/Bungalows
Others (mobile homes, cottages)
By Construction Type
Renovation
New
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Speciality Stores
Retail (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)
Third Party Service Providers (Telecom, Security, OEMs)
