Government Tomorrow Forum Unveils Governments' AI Handbook: A Blueprint For The Future Of Government Innovation

GTF Tech for Government Meeting, November 2023

Government AI Handbook Pages

GTF, aimed at fostering workable solutions for governments worldwide, publishes the Governments' AI Handbook in collaboration with the city of Tampere, Finland.

- Igor LysPARIS, FRANCE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an ambitious step towards the future of governance, the Government Tomorrow Forum (GTF), an innovative international project aimed at harnessing global ideas to foster actionable, workable solutions for governments worldwide, proudly announces the publication of the Governments' AI Handbook.This landmark publication emerges from the dedicated efforts of the GTF Technologies for Governments Lab , established in collaboration with the city of Tampere, Finland, over a rigorous four-month period.The Handbook is a testament to GTF's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in government service and administration through the lens of artificial intelligence. Designed with a focus on municipal applications but extending its vision to broader governance levels, the Handbook offers a treasure trove of actionable ideas that are poised to redefine public service delivery, and the summary of the GTF Lab discussions that are sure to spark internal debate and ideation within the public sector.Among its innovative proposals, the Handbook advocates for the creation of multicity consortiums to spearhead AI usage and oversee pilot projects, alongside recommending the appointment of AI referents across all levels of governance. It lays out a roadmap for pilot projects with real-world impact, such as AI education programs aimed at equipping public servants and citizens alike with the knowledge and skills to thrive in an AI-integrated future.Enriching its practical guidance, the Handbook features insightful interviews with prominent figures such as Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Minister of Local and Regional Government of Finland; Mohamed binTaliah, Chief of Government Service of the UAE; and Leonardo Quattrucci, a leading expert from Apolitical, the world's foremost public servant upskilling platform. These conversations delve into the transformative potential of AI in governance, offering readers a glimpse into the minds shaping the future of public administration.Igor-Matthieu Lys, founder of the Government Tomorrow Forum, shares his vision for the Handbook's role in the evolution of governmental operations:"With the Governments' AI Handbook, we are not just imagining the future; we are actively building it. I hope this Handbook serves as a reference for governments and cities worldwide, showing the path towards a more efficient, responsive, and innovative public sector. Our partnership with Tampere and the insights from global leaders underscore our commitment to turning visionary ideas into tangible realities."The Governments' AI Handbook is now available to GTF's partner governments and cities, underscoring the Forum's dedication to fostering a collaborative ecosystem where knowledge sharing propels us all forward.Interested parties are invited to request access to this pioneering resource through the GTF website, joining a growing community of forward-thinkers dedicated to reimagining governance in the age of AI.For more information, to request a copy of the Handbook, or to learn more about the Government Tomorrow Forum, please visit our website at governmenttomorrow .

