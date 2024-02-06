Andez Capital Acquires Paypaga, Appoints José Martí As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEON, MEXICO, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andez Capital, a prominent Business Group with a track record of transformative investments across multiple sectors, such as Technology, Real Estate, and Financial Services, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of PayPaga, a revolutionary payments platform. This move underscores Andez Capital's commitment to advancing technological-driven ventures and paves the way for PayPaga's global expansion under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, José Martí.

With a history of successful enterprises like Paycash, Paynau, and Red Efectiva, Andez Capital has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions. The acquisition of PayPaga marks a significant step in reshaping the payments industry. José Martí, an expert in payments and financial technologies, is set to steer PayPaga for remarkable success in the ever-evolving financial technology landscape.

Under the stewardship of Andez Capital, PayPaga is poised to revolutionize payments in Mexico and Brazil initially. These markets will benefit from advanced payment solutions tailored to cater to the unique local needs of businesses and consumers. The platform is committed to establishing itself as a leading force in the industry, with a keen focus on emerging markets.

PayPaga champions utmost transparency at its core, ensuring clients have clear and direct insight into transaction costs, pricing models, and associated charges. The platform sets itself apart by offering a comprehensive suite with robust features: a single API for integration, immediate sandbox access upon sign up, flexibility in settlement currencies and terms, and complete merchant autonomy over checkout integration process.

José Martí, CEO of PayPaga, stated, "PayPaga prioritizes simplicity and transparency, drawing from over 10 years of client feedback. Merchants can quickly reconcile at their convenience and gain comprehensive real-time insights into their transactions."

As PayPaga strides into the payments industry under Andez Capital's ownership, it marks a pivotal chapter in the evolution of the payment sector. PayPaga represents a leap forward in leveraging technology to transcend boundaries, thereby establishing new benchmarks for seamless global transactions.



PayPaga, now under Andez Capital, is a pioneering global payment platform setting new standards in transparency and functionality, empowering businesses worldwide.



Andez Capital, a distinguished business group, continues to redefine industries with innovative ventures across various sectors.



