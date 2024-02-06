Exhalation Technology Announces Collaboration With Mayo Clinic To Develop Poc Test To Identify Bacterial Pneumonia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Handheld Point of Care test for bacterial pneumonia

Exhalation Technology Proudly Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Develop Point of Care Solution to Distinguish between Bacterial and Viral Pneumonia

Exhalation Technology's diagnostic technology aims at setting new standards for breath testing

February 1st, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Exhalation Technology has developed the Inflammacheck®, a unique, easy to use, efficient and cost-effective breath test designed for point-of-care use. Today, Exhalation Technology proudly announced a collaboration through a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop a diagnostic test to detect and distinguish between bacterial and viral pneumonia, expanding on the Inflammacheck® platform technology.

Pneumonia is a global disease affecting approx. 450 million people a year(1). In the US, about 1 million adults seek hospital care due to pneumonia every year(2). Globally, 2.5 million people died from pneumonia in 2019(3). According to WHO, almost a third of all victims were children younger than 5 years, making it the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide(4). A main challenge in pneumonia is to effectively distinguish between bacterial and viral pneumonia. A lack of non-invasive Point of care testing to support clinicians in determining the need for antibiotic therapy results in inappropriate antibiotic use, exposes patients to risks of side-effects from treatment and contributes to the ongoing public-health concerns of antimicrobial resistance(5).

Clinical pilots testing with Inflammacheck® demonstrates promising performance in detecting pneumonia. The goal of this program is to expand on these results and enable Inflammacheck® to distinguish between bacterial and viral pneumonia to help clinicians decide on the right treatments, to the benefit of patients as well as healthcare systems. Different combinations of biomarkers and pathogens which can be detected in the exhaled breath will be investigated, and the AI algorithms applied to power advanced diagnostic performance. Bruce Johnson, Ph.D., professor of medicine and physiology and consultant in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic, will oversee the development and leverage his real-world insight to evaluate the accuracy and effectiveness.

“We are strongly encouraged by the diagnostic performance already demonstrated in clinical trials by the Inflammacheck®,” says Helle Funch Nielsen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exhalation Technology.“We look forward to tapping into the clinical and scientific insight offered by Mayo Clinic. The expertise of Professor Johnson and his team are key to enabling our vision of leveraging targeted pneumonia treatment through breath testing.”

Project launch is planned for early 2024.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Exhalation Technology

Exhalation Technology develops breath analysis devices for disease diagnosis, monitoring, and management. We aim to revolutionize respiratory care by providing clinicians the tools they need to provide optimal patient care – with confidence. By giving clinicians access to information related to underlying causes, we can strengthen their decision-making process – and create better outcomes for patients.

