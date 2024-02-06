Global Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market Set To Hit $15.2 Billion By 2030, Driven By 12.9% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A report by Allied Market Research on the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market indicates that the market is anticipated to garner $15.2 billion by 2030 with a growing Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.9% between the forecast period of 2021 to 2030. The market generated a revenue of $4.6 billion in 2020. The report offers insights regarding investment opportunities, factors influencing the growth of market, segmentation, key market players, and strategies implemented by them. These insights assist stakeholders and new entrants to make informed business decisions.

A cold chain refers to an unbroken supply system that preserves the quality of products from production through distribution, transportation, storage, and retail, all under temperature-controlled environments. This system ensures a temperature-regulated and secure environment, for delicate items like pharmaceuticals, fresh and frozen food products, biologics, vaccines, and chemicals.

Currently, the cold chain system integrates sensor-based technology, particularly the Internet of Things (IoT), facilitating real-time logistics management and enabling advanced real-time data tracking for each stage in the chain.

Market Dynamics :

The report provides an in-depth analysis of factors influencing the growth of the market. The drivers, restraining factors, and opportunity providing factors are deeply analyzed in the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market report. This analysis is helpful for stakeholders to enhance their product portfolio.

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market is experiencing growth due to heightened focus on quality and product sensitivity, expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, and growth in refrigerated warehouses. However, high operational costs and lack of standardization hamper market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, research for advancements in cold chain software and adoption of RFID technologies for cold chain application are estimated to offer new avenues to the industry in the upcoming years.

Technological advancements in the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market :

The cold chain is increasingly influenced by technology, with the advancements in telecommunication and information technology, particularly the emergence of wireless sensing technologies like RFID and WSN. These innovations offer a practical means of monitoring and tracking the safety and quality of food cold chains.

Mobile applications :

Mobile apps empower users to remotely track the location of drivers and monitor their shipment's status. These apps enhance transparency by offering

customers real-time details regarding the progress of their goods in transit. Additionally, they can boost efficiency by enabling drivers to upload images

of products and manage paperwork digitally, eliminating the need for physical documentation.21

Automated retrieval and storage system :

Automated cold storage and retrieval systems, employing robotic technology, are increasingly favored in the cold chain industry. These systems utilize

robots to handle tasks such as sorting, picking, consolidating, and distributing goods. Beyond the evident reduction in labor costs, they also substantially

diminish the risk of errors and damage, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of the cold chain.

Blockchain technology :

Blockchain technology provides a transparent and unalterable method for tracking and verifying products within the cold chain. Through the creation of

an auditable digital record for each consignment, blockchain enables the seamless tracking of shipment origins, locations, and conditions throughout

the entire supply chain.

IoT Sensors :

The IoT is transforming the cold chain industry by delivering dependable and precise real-time data on the location, temperature, and humidity of goods

during transit. An IoT sensor network can track and report the status of many perishable goods from a shipment. IoT sensors can actively identify

temperature fluctuations or maintenance issues, offering real-time solutions to ensure the optimal quality of goods.

Segmentation analysis :

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market size offers a detailed breakdown of the market on the basis of end user, system, solution and region. It also highlights the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments among each category. These insights help stakeholders to identify specific investment pockets.

By solution, the market is segmented into the transportation and storage segments. By system, the market is classified into the software and hardware segments. By end user, the market is segmented into the food and beverage, healthcare, chemical, and others segments.

Competitive landscape :

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market report has profiled the top entities across the sector. It further emphasizes their strategies like partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, acquisitions, and mergers to sustain the dynamic market. The key market players profiled in the report involve, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., Partner Logistics, Interstate Warehousing, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Klinge Corporation, and Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC.

