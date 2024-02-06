(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

DULUTH , MINNESOTA , USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to be the go to expert for a person who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Duluth, Saint Paul, Rochester, Minneapolis or anywhere else in Minnesota. Erik Karst is one of the best-known mesothelioma attorneys in Minnesota, he gets superior compensation results for his clients-and he is a proven commodity when it comes to compensation for his clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 866-714-6466 anytime.

"There is something else that attorney Erik Karst brings to the table when it comes to helping people with mesothelioma in Minnesota and that is helping a wide range of people who have developed this rare cancer. These types of people include navy veterans, construction workers, railroad workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, paper mill workers, taconite miners, mechanics, machinists, etc.

"If you husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466 at a minimum to discuss how the mesothelioma compensation process works-and what the claim might be worth."

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.



The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

Michael Thomas

Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

