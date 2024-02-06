North America Home Automation Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group, the North America home automation systems market size reached US$ 31.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 64.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2024-2032.
The report has segmented the market by Application (lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment, and others), type (luxury (custom) home automation systems, mainstream home automation systems, DIY(do-it-yourself) home automation systems, managed home automation systems), and country.
