Live Streaming Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, In-Depth Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

How big is the live streaming market ?

The global live streaming market size reached US$ 70.2 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 520.7 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

24.93% during

2024-2032.

What is Live Streaming?

Live streaming refers to the real-time transmission of audio or video content over the Internet, allowing audiences to access and engage with events as they unfold. It has emerged as a pivotal technological advancement in the digital era, revolutionizing the way content is disseminated across the globe. This technology has found extensive utility in various industries, including entertainment, gaming, education, and business. Live streaming platforms allow individuals and organizations to reach a global audience instantaneously, fostering interactivity and engagement. Viewers can tune in to live broadcasts, webinars, gaming sessions, or virtual events from the comfort of their devices, making it a versatile tool for communication and entertainment in the digital age.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the live streaming industry?

The expanding accessibility of high-speed internet and the proliferation of consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops have enhanced the access to live streaming, primarily driving its market growth. Moreover, the rising product adoption for various purposes such as marketing, brand promotion, and content creation is creating a positive outlook for market expansion. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for virtual experiences, pushing businesses and individuals to embrace live streaming as a means of connecting with their audiences during lockdowns and social distancing measures. Concurrently, the gaming industry has witnessed significant growth in live streaming, creating new revenue streams through advertisements and subscriptions, thereby bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the integration of e-commerce features into live-streaming platforms has facilitated direct sales, amplified its commercial significance, and created monetization opportunities for businesses, which is further driving its market growth. Furthermore, the global live-streaming market is poised for sustained expansion, with significant technological advancement and continuous innovations in terms of improved quality and interactivity.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Platforms Services

Breakup by End User:



Media and Entertainment

Education

Events

Retail

Government Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



AfreecaTV Corp.

Alphabet Inc.

Inc

BoxCast Inc

Brightcove Inc

Dacast Inc.

Dailymotion (Vivendi)

Empire Video Productions LLC

(WaveFX)

Flux Broadcast

International Business Machines Corporation

Meta Platforms Inc Microsoft Corporation

