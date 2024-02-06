Aloe Vera Market Demand 2024-2032, Industry Size, Opportunity And Future Growth By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the global aloe vera market size reached US$ 830 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,500 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.

Global Aloe Vera Market Trends:

The increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness is driving the demand for aloe vera in products promoting natural healing and wellness which represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the aloe vera market across the globe. Aloe vera is increasingly popular in skincare and beauty products, valued for its moisturizing and soothing properties. The market is witnessing a surge in innovative aloe vera-based products, ranging from dietary supplements to personal care items.

There's a growing preference for organic and sustainably sourced aloe vera, reflecting broader environmental and health consciousness. Aloe vera is gaining traction in the food and beverage sector, especially in health-oriented drinks. Improved processing methods are enhancing the quality and efficiency of aloe vera product manufacturing.