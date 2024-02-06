Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market Trends 2024-2032, Industry Size, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Report by Offering, Product Type, Vertical and Region 2024-2032 “, the global AIDC market size reached US$ 56.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 158.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032.

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) refers to the methods of automatically identifying objects, collecting data about them, and entering that data directly into computer systems without human intervention. Technologies typically used for AIDC include barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID), biometrics, magnetic stripes, optical character recognition (OCR), smart cards, and voice recognition. AIDC is widely used in various industries for purposes, such as inventory and asset tracking, security, and time and attendance tracking, to expedite processes and reduce data entry errors.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automatic-identification-data-capture-market/requestsample

Innovations in AIDC technology, such as improved battery life for mobile devices, better connectivity, and advanced materials for labels and tags, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. AIDC technologies streamline operations by automating identification processes, reducing manual input, and minimizing errors. The need for robust supply chain management, particularly in the face of global commerce and just-in-time inventory systems, is a significant driver. AIDC technologies enable better tracking and management of goods. The retail sector's expansion, with its emphasis on inventory management, customer experience, and omnichannel retailing, requires effective AIDC systems for operations.

The healthcare industry's need for accurate patient identification and tracking, medication safety, and regulatory compliance drives the adoption of AIDC solutions. The boom in e-commerce necessitates efficient warehouse and inventory management systems, where AIDC plays a crucial role in managing large volumes of products and ensuring accurate delivery. The push towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing relies heavily on AIDC for asset tracking, which is controlling production processes, and enhancing productivity. Enhanced security concerns lead to increased use of AIDC technologies for anti-counterfeiting measures in various industries.

The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market based on offering, product type, vertical and region.

Offering Insights:



Hardware

Software Services

Product Type Insights:



Barcode Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products Biometric Systems

Vertical Insights:



Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Government Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of These Key Players Include:



Alien Technology LLC

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

Godex International Co Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Sick AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Toshiba TEC Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: : +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800