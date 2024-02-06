Crocin Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Global Industry Overview, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled
"Crocin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,"
crocin market
size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the crocin market ?
The global crocin market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in
2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by
2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during
2024-2032.
What is Crocin?
Crocin is a water-soluble carotenoid pigment primarily found in the stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower, commonly known as saffron. It is responsible for the characteristic yellow-orange color of saffron and is considered one of the primary bioactive compounds in the spice. Crocin has garnered attention for its potential health benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties. It has been the subject of various scientific studies exploring its potential in treating conditions such as depression, Alzheimer's disease, and certain types of cancer. Additionally, crocin is used in the food industry as a natural coloring agent. Its rarity and the labor-intensive process of harvesting saffron make crocin a relatively expensive substance.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the crocin industry?
The increasing consumer education about the benefits of natural ingredients over synthetic alternatives is driving preference for products containing crocin which represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Scientific research supports the numerous health advantages of crocin, including its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties which is increasing its appeal in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, thus fueling the growth of the market. With a growing consumer preference for natural additives over synthetic ones, crocin is gaining traction as a natural food colorant in the food and beverage industry. The primary source of crocin, saffron, has significant cultural and traditional value in various cuisines and medicinal systems, such as Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, which is fueling the demand for crocin. Ongoing research into new applications and health benefits is helping to open new avenues for crocin utilization, which is boosting the market.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Purity:
Breakup by Indication:
Breakup by Application:
Food Chemical Industry Drug Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
ApexBio Technology Biosynth Cayman Chemical Company GSK plc Merck KGaA Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.
