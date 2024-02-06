BBL Club Hobart Hurricanes Re-Sign Nikhil Chaudhary

(MENAFN- IANS) Hobart, Feb 6 (IANS) Big Bash League (BBL) club Hobart Hurricanes have announced the re-signing of Nikhil Chaudhary until 2026 following his breakout debut season during BBL 13.

The talented big-hitting batter and leg-spin bowler debuted in the BBL for the Hurricanes against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium, scoring an impressive 40 runs off 31 balls including six boundaries.

"I am super excited to be re-signing with the Hobart Hurricanes. I am so grateful for this opportunity to get back to Blundstone Arena and enjoy playing with you guys, being able to do my celebration and hitting more sixes!" said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary's highest score of BBL 13 was 55 against the Brisbane Heat, including two of the biggest sixes of the season. He made his best figures of 2/26 against the Sydney Thunder where his iconic celebration was featured.

He proved to be a vital member of the squad and provided some late-order power hitting, including crucial overs with the ball.

Born in Punjab, Chaudhary moved from India to Australia in 2020, where he was coached by Hobart Hurricanes Assistant Coach, James Hopes, in the KFC Queensland T20 Max Competition.

Hopes informed the Hurricanes coaching staff of Chaudhary's talent which resulted in him being signed by the Hurricanes as a domestic player.

Hurricanes Head Coach, Jeff Vaughan was impressed with Chaudhary's skillset and loved his mentality when playing the game.

"Nikhil was one of our stronger performers during BBL|13, to watch his growth as a cricketer and take his opportunity when it was given to him - was fantastic for our team and supporters.

"Re-signing 'Nikky' for another 3 years gives us a talented leg-spinning all-rounder, but also someone who can help continue to build our culture and brand of Hurricanes cricket,” explained Vaughan.

After averaging 25.67 with the bat at 142.59 strike rate, paired with 5 wickets, Chaudhary will be looking to help the Hurricanes win their first BBL title next summer.

He joins Tim David, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, and Matthew Wade as Hobart Hurricanes who are under contract ahead of BBL 14.

