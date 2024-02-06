US stock market indices fall as trading closes on Wall Street

(MENAFN) On Monday, the primary stock indices on the US Wall Street Stock Exchange concluded the trading session on a downward trend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 274.30 points, representing a 0.7 percent decrease, closing at 38,380.12 points. Similarly, the broader Standard & Poor's 500 index witnessed a loss of 15.80 points, marking a 0.3 percent decrease, with the index settling at 4942.81 points by the end of trading. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite Index, which predominantly tracks technology stocks, registered a decline of 31.28 points, translating to a 0.2 percent decrease, reaching a closing value of 15,597.68 points.



The decline across these key indices reflects the overall sentiment in the US stock market as investors responded to various factors influencing market dynamics. While specific catalysts for the downturn were not explicitly outlined in the reports, fluctuations in investor confidence, economic indicators, and global geopolitical developments could have contributed to the observed declines. As traders and analysts assess the market landscape, attention is likely to be focused on upcoming economic data releases, corporate earnings reports, and any developments related to monetary policy and international affairs that may impact investor sentiment and market performance in the days ahead.

