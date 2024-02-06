MENA IPO market witnesses drop in 2023 amid financial factors

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Ernst & Young revealed that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets experienced a total of 48 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2023, with these offerings collectively valued at USD10.7 billion. However, this represented a notable decline compared to the previous year, with a 6 percent decrease in the number of IPOs and a significant 51 percent decline in IPO proceeds year-on-year. The majority of these offerings were concentrated in the energy and logistics sectors, indicating key areas of investment focus within the region.



Several factors contributed to this decline, including fluctuations in interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and volatility in oil prices. The absence of large-scale offerings akin to those seen in 2022, such as "Americana," "Saudi Aramco Base Oils" (Lubref), and Arabian Drilling, also impacted overall IPO activity. The report underscored the sensitivity of the MENA IPO market to external economic and geopolitical dynamics, which can significantly influence investor sentiment and market performance.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, 19 companies were floated, with a total value of USD4.9 billion. Notably, Addis Holding Company emerged as the top fundraiser during this period, contributing 25 percent of the total subscription proceeds in the last quarter. Looking ahead to 2024, 29 companies announced their intention to list, with a notable concentration in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with the inclusion of four Egyptian companies. The first quarter of 2024 commenced with the listing of two companies in Saudi Arabia on the Tadawul, namely the MBC Group and the Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company (Avalon Pharma), signaling continued activity in the regional IPO market despite the previous year's downturn.

MENAFN06022024000045015682ID1107814881