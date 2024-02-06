Djokovic, Nadal To Play 'Kings Slam' In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will headline a new exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia, organisers said, as debate swirls about tennis's push into the conservative country.

The Serb and the Spaniard, with 46 major titles between them, will be joined by Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner at the 6 Kings Slam.



World number three Daniil Medvedev and seventh-ranked Holger Rune will also play the event in Riyadh in October.

Rafael Nadal, who has hinted this may be his final season, signed up as a tennis ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

As well as hosting F1 and top-level boxing, and signing a swathe of football superstars for its domestic league, Saudi Arabia will also hold a number of big events in the next decade including the 2034 World Cup.