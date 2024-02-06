Innovation In Digital Economic Summit Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Innovation in Digital Economy Summit commenced its two-day conference in the country, yesterday, which aims at creating meaningful relations between governments, businesses, and communities to foster better utilisation of the digital economy.

The platform enhances capacity building for the digital era and will explore the future of digital economy elements, cybersecurity, AI, IoT, blockchain, and crypto technology among others.

The event is expected to analyse and present the future of the digital economy, the possibilities that lie ahead, and various impacts on societies and communities from the viewpoint of industry experts and leaders.

The summit began with a keynote speech by the chairman of Afaq Group Dr. Khaldoun Nusair, where he extended his welcome to all the speakers and attendees for this important event.

The panel entitled 'What Comes Next for the New Digital Economy' was followed by the welcome address, where experts stressed the crucial platform and its prospects.

Experts in the first panel included DR. Mohammad Halaiqa, Former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Eng. Hani Khasawneh, managing director of MENA Certinety, Dr. Maher Mahrouq, CEO of the Association of Banks in Jordan, Dr. Asmaa Ali AlQura Daghi, Founder of Asmaa Ali AlQura Daghi Law Firm, and Naser Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Founder of NCM investment.

The industry leaders accentuated the importance of the digital economy in several areas such as education, technology, AI, and goals to achieve a knowledge-based economy.

They also noted that Qatar is one of the best examples in the region for positioning itself as an enhanced digital economic hub. They mentioned the era where landlines and telephones were a requisite and how swiftly communication advanced.

Market experts highlighted that solutions were derived during the global pandemic as digital transformation was the most essential component across the globe.

The first day of the conference witnessed numerous other panels highlighting digital transformation in capital markets, challenges of the digital economy, blockchain and digital currency in the world of finance digital transformations in the gaming sector, etc.

The registered participants can also get involved in the educational programs, workshops, and training programs offered by an international educational certification institution.