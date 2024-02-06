Commercial Bank Names Credit Card Spends Campaign Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions, announced the final winners of the mega spends campaign

for Credit Cardholders. Commercial Bank Credit Cardholders using their cards for domestic and international spends during the three-months campaign period which started on 1 October 2023 and concluded on 31 Dec 2023, were eligible to enter the draw to win a total of 8 cars in offer.

Six customers holding a Commercial Bank Mastercard Platinum, Mastercard Titanium Credit Card, and Visa Classic Credit Card were picked to take home a brand-new Nissan X-trail.

As for the Bank's elite customers holding a Commercial Bank's premium card - one cardholder from the Limited Edition Mastercard World Elite, and one from Sadara Visa Infinite were awarded with a brand-new Jaguar F-Pace.

The winners are Abdulla Mubarak Alkhelaifi, Kunhammad Rayaroth Parambil, Roy Tonque Talingdan, Ahmed Hamed Abdelkhalek Mohamed Ali, Shakeel Butt, Ramkumar Eswaran, Hany Nagy Abdelmeguid Aly, and Afsal Mannara Tharayil.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank said:“It is always a delight to announce winners of a campaign. However, this time we are delighted to announce that the Commercial Bank Credit Card mega spend campaign has picked not one, not two, but 8 lucky winners in the biggest card spend campaign ever to be launched.

At Commercial Bank, our commitment is to provide our esteemed consumers with exceptional benefits and unforgettable experiences. We will continue to innovate and elevate the banking experience in Qatar by making our consumers feel valued and reward always”.

Dr. Sudheer Nair, AGM, Head of Cards and Payments at Commercial Bank said:“We are committed to making Commercial Bank Cards, the preferred payment product in Qatar by providing features and benefits that are unique and rewarding. We are thrilled that our mega spends campaign has concluded with tremendous success resulting from the enthusiastic participation of our valued credit cardholders. We look forward to continuously engaging with our Cardholders and keep introducing such exciting opportunities, we would like to also congratulate all our lucky winners.”

Commercial Bank has been upholding its commitment to deliver a seamless and integrated banking journey where innovation takes the lead. The Bank has been focusing on digitizing payment solutions to provide customers even greater value and convenience throughout their banking journey.