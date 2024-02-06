Inaugural Jestate Youth Chess Festival Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Jestate Youth Chess Festival 2024 organized by the Qatar Chess Association (QCA) in collaboration with Jestate at the QCA Training Center in Madinat Khalifa concluded succsssfully on Saturday with exciting contests and results in five categories including rapid and Classical FIDE-Rated Tournament.

The three-day Jestate Youth Chess Festival was an initiative geared towards developing the community through sport as part of company social responsibility. Organized in collaboration with QCA, it is aimed at nurturing and sustaining the interest and passion of young chess enthusiasts in the community.

Applauding the performance of youth chess players, Mohammed Al Mudahka, President of the Qatar Chess Association, who also gave away the prizes with Hamad Al Kubaisi, Owner of Hookies Cookies, said:“We have been happy to witness the encouraging participation of young chess players in the tournament and the levels of their competitive skills. There were many close and fascinating boards especially in the finals and we wish all of them more success in the future as well.”

The QCA president also thanked Jestate for the collaboration and also other sponsors Hookies Cookies and Nomad Coffee for their support.

Jestate said:“The idea to have the tournament was to help create a meaningful impact on our young chess players and to provide them with a chance to achieving world rating. We are glad that the chess festival helped achieve that aim.”

Tanvish Reddy Tiruvallaru and Erfan Mohamad Firdaus (Best Qatari category) emerged as winners of the U-18 Classical FIDA-Rated tournament while Umesh Ganesan and Ghanem Al Hazaa topped the Under-16 category. Ishaan Shashank and Mohamed Al Qahtani claimed the top honours in the U-12 category while Alexander Rorchinsky and Hamad Al Thani excelled in the Under-10 section. The Under-8 category was won by Neavin Raghunathan and Abdulrahman Ahmed respectively.

Special trophies and gifts were awarded to all the winners.

1st Jestate Youth Chess Festival: Medal winners

U-8: 1. Neavin Raghunathan, 2. Fadhil Farooque, 3. Muhammed Al Fatih Khan, 3rd Place tie: Zaid Ahmad Awad; Best Qatari: 1. Abdulrahman Ahmed, 2. Fahad Adnan Al Sayed, 3. Amna Al Emadi.

U-10: 1. Alexander Rorchinsky, 2. Ankit Arun, 3. Joel Arun, 3rd Place tie: Ohm Hari Asha, YashSuvarna, Yiduo Wang; Best Qatari: 1. Hamad Al Thani, 2. Nasser Al Thani, 3. Rashid AlFahad.

U-12: 1. Ishaan Shashank, 2. Reina Daoud, 3. Emmanel Mathew, 3rd Place tie: Lamees Ede, Omar Ahmad Awad, Unmuktta Rai; Best Qatari: 1. Mohamed Al Qahtani, 2. Aisha Al Khulaifi, 3. Haya Al Hussain.

U-16: 1. Umesh Ganesan, 2. Srijan Dhanaraja, 3. Mohammad Wael Hamdan, 3rd Place tie: Mohammad Hassan Fard, Mohamed Masafa Hussan; Best Qatari: 1. Ghanem Al Hazaa, 2. Abdulla Al Harami, 3. Ali Al Zeyara.

U-18 Classical FIDA-Rated: 1. Tanvish Reddy Tiruvallaru, 2. Albin Sajan, 3. Johan Jobsy; Best Qatari: 1. Erfan Mohamad Firdaus, 2. Al Jamaat Khaled, 3. Al Janahi Ibrahim