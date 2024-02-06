Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar Nears Finish Line With Its National Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is gearing up for an automotive extravaganza as the Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar National Final descends upon the Qatar Racing Club in Doha on February 13.

The suspense is building as the nation's most talented drifters prepare to face off for the prestigious title of Red Bull Car Park Drift National Champion.

Spectators are in for a thrilling display of skill, precision, and impressive horsepower.

Pre-qualifications kick off the event at 10am, warming up the crowds for the main event at 6pm that evening. Also in attendance is Red Bull Athlete and drifting legend Abdo Feghali, whose presence will only ramp up the excitement of both drift enthusiasts and newcomers.

The judging criteria for the competition is structured with meticulous details, with each of the three judges, A, B, and C, each contributing 100 points to the total score. Judge A will evaluate participants based on several key elements, dividing 100 points as follows: Angle (0-30 points), Line (0-30 points), Fluidity (0-20 points), Commitment (0-15 points), and Car Looks (2-5 points, impacting heat 1 only).

Judge B will focus on specific challenges, allocating 100 points with a breakdown including Pendulum (40 points), Roundabout Clipping Point (15 points), Box 1 (20 points, in multiples of 5), Car Looks (2-5 points max, impacting heat 1 only), Car Smoke (3, 7 or 10 points based on quantity), and Car Sound (3, 7 or 10 points based on sound quality). Meanwhile, Judge C will assess participants on Flipper 1 and 2 (0 or 20 points), Parking (15 points), Box 2 (20 points, in multiples of 5), Car Looks (2-5 points, impacting heat only 1 point), and Spinner (20 points, in multiples of 5). This comprehensive breakdown ensures a fair evaluation.

While showcasing their drifting skills, participants have to exercise caution to avoid losing precious points. Hitting obstacles, drifting in the wrong direction, or spinning the car will result in penalties. Accumulate three penalties in a single round, and participants are automatically disqualified.

As for the Qatar National Final winner, he will have the honour of representing Qatar at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final set to take place in Oman later this year.