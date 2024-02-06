Birla Public School Holds 20Th Annual Sports Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 20th Annual Sports Meet of Birla Public School was held at Al Arabi Sports Club Stadium on February 3. The Chief Guest for the Day, Second Secretary for Information, Culture, and Education, Embassy of India Bindu N. Nair declared the School Annual Athletic Meet open.

The Chairman Gope Shahani, Board of Director C.V. Rappai, Management Representative Chindhu Antony graced the occasion with their presence.

Acting Principal Radhika Rele, Head of Non-Academics Vinod Kumar, Vice Principal Edna Fernandez, HMs of various sections, HODs and Deputy HODs of various departments, Year Coordinators, teachers, and parents bore witness to the Track and Athletic Meet.

Keeping in with the Olympic tradition and symbolising the spirit of the competitions, the torch was set ablaze by the Chief Guest and was handed over to the School Sports Captain, Master Jerome Vijo.

It was passed to various young athletes and sports champions of Birla Public School who represented the school at various National and International events, both in India and Qatar.

The Sports Captain, Master Jerome Vijo welcomed the gathering. Captivating dance performances by the middle school children showcased the cultural diversity of India. The march past by the four houses, each embodying a unique spirit, accompanied by the school band was another highlight of the day.